The Best Men's Golf Shirts for Looking Good on the Green

When most of us think of traditional golf shirts, we probably think of Greg "The Shark" Norman or Fred Couples donning boxy cotton polos with arms that go down to the elbows, waving in the wind as they take a swing from the middle of the fairway. Even Tiger's duds were a bit loosey-goosey in the beginning. While that look has its place, we think that place is just no longer on the golf course. In 2023, the best men's golf shirts are much different. They are made from high-quality performance materials, fit just how you want them to (slim, but not tight) and come in tasteful styles that look good on and off the course. Check out our favorite golf polos below.

What to Look For

Materials

While we mentioned heavy cotton polos earlier, don't rule out cotton completely. It's still a wonderful fabric and there's a reason it's still so heavily used, even in performance wear. If you are looking for something more performance-focused, however, look for shirts made with polyester or some combination that includes it. This is the material you'll find in Dri-FIT-style shirts that are made to wick sweat.

Fit

We also mentioned a boxy fit earlier. Again, if you like that, there are shirts out there that you'll love (or just size up). Otherwise, most of the golf polos out there will have a slightly slim or form-fitting shape, designed to stay out of the way and let you get to business. Just be sure to check the product descriptions and size charts to confirm the type of fit you're getting.

Weight

While most golf polos are light and breezy these days, keep an eye out for heavier materials that will create a thicker, more robust shirt that may not be optimal for summer rounds. Even the heaviest of shirts will likely have some performance features, but if you like to play in the heat, opt for a lighter shirt made from polyester or a poly blend. For a lighter weight, you'll mostly be looking for a more modern performance shirt as opposed to one inspired by golf shirts of the past.

How We Tested