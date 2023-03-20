Today's Top Stories
The Best Men's Golf Shirts for Looking Good on the Green

It's 2023. You can actually get golf shirts that are form-fitting and made for performance, unlike the heavy, boxy numbers of the past.

By Will Porter
style
courtesy

When most of us think of traditional golf shirts, we probably think of Greg "The Shark" Norman or Fred Couples donning boxy cotton polos with arms that go down to the elbows, waving in the wind as they take a swing from the middle of the fairway. Even Tiger's duds were a bit loosey-goosey in the beginning. While that look has its place, we think that place is just no longer on the golf course. In 2023, the best men's golf shirts are much different. They are made from high-quality performance materials, fit just how you want them to (slim, but not tight) and come in tasteful styles that look good on and off the course. Check out our favorite golf polos below.

What to Look For

Materials

While we mentioned heavy cotton polos earlier, don't rule out cotton completely. It's still a wonderful fabric and there's a reason it's still so heavily used, even in performance wear. If you are looking for something more performance-focused, however, look for shirts made with polyester or some combination that includes it. This is the material you'll find in Dri-FIT-style shirts that are made to wick sweat.

Fit

We also mentioned a boxy fit earlier. Again, if you like that, there are shirts out there that you'll love (or just size up). Otherwise, most of the golf polos out there will have a slightly slim or form-fitting shape, designed to stay out of the way and let you get to business. Just be sure to check the product descriptions and size charts to confirm the type of fit you're getting.

Weight

While most golf polos are light and breezy these days, keep an eye out for heavier materials that will create a thicker, more robust shirt that may not be optimal for summer rounds. Even the heaviest of shirts will likely have some performance features, but if you like to play in the heat, opt for a lighter shirt made from polyester or a poly blend. For a lighter weight, you'll mostly be looking for a more modern performance shirt as opposed to one inspired by golf shirts of the past.

How We Tested

style
Gear Patrol

Our reviewers put these polos to the test on the course, on the range and out and about within their daily lives. We layered them on cold winter mornings, wore them by themselves on warm days late into the summer and even got some wet weather action on the Nicklaus North track in Whistler, BC. If the weather is golf-worthy, we've golfed it in these polos.

Best Overall Golf Shirt
Lululemon Evolution Short Sleeve Polo Shirt
Courtesy
$88 AT LULULEMON

  • Great fit and performance features

  • Frequently sells out in popular colors
  • Material: 82% Polyester, 10% Lyocell, 5% Lycra elastane, 3% X-static nylon
  • Fit: Slim

With a closet full of shirts from the golf-focused upstarts and time-tested juggernauts, we would still grab the Lululemon Evolution polo first. It fits exceptionally well and comes in a swath of colors that are both modest and adequately splashy, plus it has some of the best anti-stink tech you'll find on a performance polo. At $88, you can pick up a few and not feel too bad about it, either.

Most versatile golf polo
Bonobos Performance Golf Polo
Courtesy
$79 AT BONOBOS

  • Comes in a bunch of colors

  • Bonobos is not a sport-focused brand
  • Material: 88% polyester, 12% elastane
  • Fit: Slim or Standard options

Bonobos got its start as a brand that brought some much-needed tailoring to a guy on a budget. It continues to deliver with its golf line, making performance gear that blends classic looks with subtle upgrades, like threaded underarm eyelets to keep air flowing when things get tense.

Best Cooling Golf Polo
Nike Dri-FIT Victory Men's Golf Polo
$58 AT NIKE

  • Combines the style of the Swoosh with Dri-FIT tech

  • Dri-FIT tends to smell bad very quickly
  • Material: 100% recycled polyester
  • Fit: Standard regular fit

Thanks to subtle yet iconic branding, this simple shirt from Nike goes with any golf outfit you can throw together. While it only comes in at $58, it still packs a punch, thanks to Dri-FIT tech to keep you cool and comfortable and a top-tier fit that Nike is known for.

Best Cotton Golf Polo
Radmor Douglas Stripe Stretch Organic Cotton Golf Polo
Courtesy
$115 AT NORDSTROM

  • One of the best fabrics we've tested

  • $115 may be a lot to some
  • Material: 95% organic pima cotton, 5% spandex
  • Fit: Relaxed

One of our tester's favorite polos, this shirt from Radmor looks like a traditional pique polo but wears like a performance polo thanks to an ultra-luxe organic pima cotton/spandex combo that has just enough stretch and a ton of style.

Best Golf Polo for Working Out
Rhone Delta Pique Polo
Courtesy
$88 AT RHONE

  • Goes well with your other fitness apparel

  • Lacks the style of others on the list
  • Material: Lightweight pique mesh
  • Fit: Classic, true-to-size

Some of our absolute favorite workout gear comes from Rhone, so we were delighted when it dropped a whole line of golf gear. This shirt has the simplicity of a classic polo but ups the ante with performance fibers and comfy raglan sleeves that make for easy swingin'.

Most Luxe Golf Polo
G/Fore Perforated Stripe Polo
Courtesy
$120 AT GFORE.COM

  • Made with an excellent tech jersey fabric

  • One of the more expensive polos out there
  • Material: 47% polyester, 45% nylon, 8% spandex
  • Fit: Slim

G/Fore is a new brand that makes some of the best golf gear in the game, this polo very much included. You may not have heard of it yet, but if you show up to the first tee decked out in G/Fore gear, your playing partners will already be intimidated. This polo features a tech jersey fabric designed to keep you cool and classic looks that you can pair with whatever you've got in your closet.

Best Retro Golf Shirt
Havana Blocked Knit Polo
Courtesy
$90 AT VICEGOLF.COM

  • Offers an alternative to noticeably stretchy shirts

  • Not performance-oriented like others
  • Material: 97% polyester, 3% elastane
  • Fit: Slim; size up for a relaxed fit

If you are looking for something more retro, pick up this Knit Polo from Vice Golf. While it doesn't boast the performance picks of Nike and others, it packs a ton of style and can easily be worn in your daily life. Plus it features UPF 50 coating that blocks up to 98% of the sun’s ultraviolet rays.

Most sustainable golf polo
Adidas Performance Primegreen Polo
Courtesy
$55 AT ADIDAS

  • Very affordable compared to others

  • Lightweight shirt might require extra care when washing
  • Material: 100% recycled polyester piqué
  • Fit: Regular

Another one of our tester's favorite shirts, the Performance Primegreen Polo comes from Adidas, one of the biggest names not only in athletic apparel but in golf, as well. The shirt is made from easy-wearing recycled polyester that is cool and soft to the touch, has subtle styling and is easy to stock up on thanks to a generously low price.

Best Golf Polo for the Subtle Flex
Metalwood Studio Geo Polo
Courtesy
$108 AT METALWOOD.STUDIO

  • Style You Don't See with many brands

  • Minimal performance features
  • Material: 100% cotton pique
  • Fit: Relaxed

Another new brand that needs to be on your radar is Metalwood Studio. The LA-based brand blends streetwear and golf gear to make a lineup of apparel and goods to satisfy the part of us that rejects the old ways of doing things in honor of an updated, more inclusive attitude towards the game. This 100% cotton polo features a psychedelic, 90s-inspired graphic that will set you apart on the course without doing too much.

Best Long-Sleeve golf shirt
Lululemon Evolution Long-Sleeve Polo Shirt
Courtesy
$98 AT LULULEMON

  • Long-sleeved version of our favorite polo

  • Slim fit might not be for everybody
  • Material: 82% Polyester, 10% Lyocell, 5% Lycra elastane, 3% X-static nylon
  • Fit: Slim

If you're looking for a long sleeve polo to wear on cooler days, why not opt for the long sleeve version of our favorite polo? The Lululemon Evolution polo is outfitted with anti-stink technology, is light enough to keep you from feeling bogged down and looks great on and off the course.

Best Basic Golf Polo
Brady Polo
Courtesy
$75 AT BRADYBRAND.COM

  • Good blend of style and performance features

  • Brand lacks golf pedigree
  • Material: 60% pima cotton, 40% polyester
  • Fit: Slim

We all know about Tom Brady's exploits on the gridiron, but when he started his own brand, he decided to get decked out for a different sport: yep, you guessed it, it's golf. The brand's polos, like this one, are soft, easy to wear and are a goldilocks blend of performance and style.

Best Golf Polo for the Hypebeast
Bogey Boys Perfect Pique Polo
Courtesy
$80 AT BOGEYBOYS.COM

  • Has some heft that makes it feel very durable

  • Not ideal for really hot days
  • Material: 100% cotton
  • Fit: Relaxed

Macklemore — yes, the guy who rapped "Thrift Shop" — has gotten into the golf game with his brand Bogey Boys. The retro-inspired lineup calls back to the old days of golf while infusing modern style that you can confidently on the first tee and on the 19th hole. This polo has some heft to it, so it's probably not ideal for the dog days of summer, but it's a stylish pick that our tester loved to rock, especially paired with some Bogey Boys pants.

Most affordable golf polo
Under Armour UA Tech Polo
Courtesy
$45 AT UNDER ARMOUR

  • Super affordable at just $45

  • Might lack style and features for some
  • Material: 100% Polyester
  • Fit: Full, relaxed cut

Worn by athletes like PGA-star Jordan Spieth and Golden State Warriors legend Stephen Curry (who happens to be excellent at golf), Under Armour's golf line continues the brand's tradition of making some of the best performance gear in the world. It's easy to mix and match and will never break the bank, all while keeping you comfortable on the course thanks to techy fabrics and a good fit.

