Start the New Year Right with 30% Off Ritual's Vitamins, Supplements and Protein

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter .

For many, a new year means new health and fitness goals. But that doesn't just have to mean hitting the gym more often — it could mean healing your gut or committing to taking a multivitamin daily. If that's what you're looking forward to in 2023, then you'll need reliable supplements or vitamins to get you through, like the ones from Ritual. The brand sells a variety of offerings for men, women and children, targeting different age ranges. From prenatal and postnatal vitamins to protein shake powder, you can start the new year right and get 30 percent off your first month at the same time.

Daily Shake 18+ Ritual ritual.com $40.00 $28.00 (30% off) SAVE NOW

Among Ritual's many vitamins and supplements, the brand's new Synbiotic+ for gut health is an editor-favorite. This three-in-one includes prebiotics, probiotics and postbiotics that will help reduce bloating, make you more regular and give you more energy.

You can also bundle to save even more, if you want to pair protein with a multivitamin and so on. And there are some comparable deals on Amazon. But hurry, because the deal ends at the end of the month, which is only about two weeks away. (Yes, we're already halfway through January.)

SAVE NOW