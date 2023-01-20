Today's Top Stories
HexClad Just Released a Dutch Oven, And It's Already $50 Off

If you're not a fan of the hefty, difficult-to-clean enameled Dutch ovens, then this lightweight, dishwasher-safe option from HexClad is for you.

By Grace Cooper
dutch oven on stove with meat in it
HexClad

Fall may be over, but it still feels like soup season to us. And there's no better way to make homemade soup than in a Dutch oven. HexClad, known for its chef-quality nonstick and stainless steel hybrid cookware, just released a Dutch oven of its own. And it's already on sale for $50 off, knocking 22 percent off the $230 MSRP.

HexClad 5-Quart Dutch Oven

hexclad.com
$229.99
$179.99 (22% off)
SAVE NOW

Although you won't get the cottagecore look of a traditional enameled cast iron Dutch oven, HexClad's stainless steel version is still oven and stovetop safe. Plus, it's much lighter at less than 4 pounds, making the transfer from the stove to the oven a hell of a lot easier and more accessible. (For reference our top pick from Lodge is 13.5 pounds.) HexClad's unique nonstick coating lines the inside of the stainless steel pot, giving you easy cleanup — and you can even throw it in the dishwasher and use metal utensils on it. And when you're going for a simpler recipe, the Dutch oven easily doubles as a regular pot for year-round use.

Discounts on HexClad's quality cookware are hard to come by, especially on newly released products. So shop the brand's Dutch oven while you can, and get cooking.

SAVE NOW

