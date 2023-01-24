Today's Top Stories
Save Up to 50% Off Gift-Worthy Jewelry for Valentine's Day

Get something special for your special someone from Miansai without breaking the bank.

By Grace Cooper
model posing
Miansai

It may seem like too soon to start shopping for Valentine's Day, but we promise you it's not. And if you're struggling to think of what to gift her, then jewelry is always a safe bet. You just want to make sure that you know a little about her style — whether she wears gold or silver, prefers chunky or delicate, etc. — and that you're shopping quality pieces. Despite what you might think, you don't need to drop a thousand dollars to get a piece that she can wear everyday. In fact, Miansai specializes in simple, affordable jewelry that she's sure to love. And lucky for you, the brand is having a sample sale right now full of gift-worthy items for her or him.

Miansai Celeste Hoops

miansai.com
$140.00
SHOP NOW

Miansai Gold Vermeil

miansai.com
$165.00
$120.00 (27% off)
SHOP NOW

Astor Ring

Miansai miansai.com
$325.00
$230.00 (29% off)
SHOP NOW

Whether you're looking for bracelets, earrings, necklaces or even rings, there are lots of options for you to choose a special gift and save a little cash without skimping on quality. You'll notice that a lot of Miansai's pieces are gold vermeil. This basically means that there's a layer of silver underneath the gold. It's a good in-between option if you know she'll wear out a cheaper gold plate piece, but you don't want to splurge on solid gold. You'll also want to double-check your giftee's sizing before making a purchase, especially if you're considering a ring.

We don't know how long this sale will last, but we do know that this is the perfect opportunity to get your Valentine's Day gifting out of the way early to allow for shipping (which is free by the way).

SAVE NOW: Women's SAVE NOW: Men's

