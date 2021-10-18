Today Is the Last Day to Save 20% at Timex

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

After decades of ups and downs, Timex has firmly planted itself in the American zeitgeist with its affordable watches and combination of vintage and modern looks. If you grew up poking around the watch section at all, there was likely a Timex or two gazing back up at you — whether it was a digital watch dripping in 80s nostalgia or a classic, no-frills automatic timepiece. The brand has continued its rise, gaining steam with watch aficionados everywhere, including American fashion stalwart Todd Snyder.

If you're looking to cop a new watch, Timex is running a sale where you can get 20 percent off a bunch of options with the code AUTUMN20. We've picked out a few standouts below but feel free to shop the entire sale to find your watch for fall.

