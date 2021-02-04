Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
The 57 Best Valentine's Day Gifts for Women
From single-origin chocolate to perfume to watch straps, these gift ideas cover every budget.
Whether you’re shopping for your significant other or yourself, our list of the best Valentine’s Day gifts for women includes products for every budget, independently selected by our editors. See even more gift ideas here.
It’s okay to buy her chocolates for Valentine’s Day, just make it thoughtful. This is single-origin chocolate made with fresh cocoa butter. It’s on another level.
Candles are a go-to romantic gift, but if you opt for a more personalized variety — especially one with one of their favorite photographs — they’ll know you put some thought into it.
If she won’t like the abstract print, pick another from Society6’s hundred-page-long collection. They’re affordable and they’re not Ikea levels of ubiquitous.
A subtle, easy-going plant with crudely heart-shaped leaves? It’s an upgrade over roses that won’t fall to pieces in a week.
Winc uses its six-question quiz to match her with wines she'd like, delivered right to her doorstep. A subscription box is great because she can try new wines while honing in on her favorites.
This mug used to sell out weekly like clockwork. Now though you can buy these Asheville-made internet-famous coffee mugs way more frequently, which is a good thing.
If she loves diffusing oil while reading or lounging around, this peppermint-rosemary blend from Aesop is an excellent companion to philosophical moments.
Can they not get enough of MCM this and Noguchi that? Do they have the link to the Eames Lounge Chair favorited? Buy them Herman Miller’s history book.
This personal fireplace goes with just about any home design, is safe to move from room to room and requires less upkeep than a candle.
Like cast iron, but lighter and easier to care for, carbon steel cookware was traditionally a chef’s tool. Made In’s sturdy, balanced carbon steel cookware wants to change that.
Same-day delivery, transparent pricing and beautiful bouquets.
This lambswool throw is extra soft and matches just about everything, so it is well-suited for cozying up for a movie or tossing on the bed for extra warmth in the winter.
This swivel chair is a chic and comfortable option, whether she's furnishing a reading nook or just looking to bolster her living room options.
Anything is more comfortable than holding up a wrapped towel, Brooklinen's Waffle Robe is one of the most comfortable alternatives around.
This chair from Steelcase is one of our top choices, with good reason. It is uber-comfortable and made to last through WFH and beyond.
This is the internet's favorite pan. Don't make the mistake of waiting, it is guaranteed to sell out again.
Organic loose leaf tea from Art of Tea is a great gift if she isn't a coffee lover or likes to mix up her caffeine intake.
If she is allergic to down or would prefer a more sustainable option, a wool duvet insert is a great alternative. Intrinsically thermoregulating, it is one of the best natural materials for warm and cold temperatures.
A gorgeous wood-handled pocket knife with a blade large enough for picnicking, and a corkscrew too? Yeah, that’ll do the trick.
Even Yeti’s water bottle isn’t too burly for Valentine’s Day.
CBD honey is excellent for calming anxiety and helping her relax, recover and get restorative sleep.
One of Patagonia’s most iconic products is made of quick-drying 100 percent recycled nylon, so it’s not only great for everything from hiking to swimming, but also Earth-friendly too.
Sunski’s polarized Dipseas look nothing like the recycled plastic they’re made of. (They also could be mistaken for shades that are twice as expensive.)
French terry is a tough but soft material that only gets better with time, making these her new go-to sweatpants.
Let's face it, most helmets are strange looking. They are, however, a must-have on the bike, so get her one she won't mind wearing.
Whether she is a bonafide yogi or just loves the comfort of yoga pants, these are a great addition to any woman's wardrobe.
If she runs, cycles, or just works out regularly, having a recovery tool like this is essential to maintaining joints and muscles.
Tracksmith’s cold-weather layer is comfortable — and stylish — enough to wear even when she’s not logging miles.
She doesn’t need to do hot yoga to appreciate Manduka’s extra grippy mat, which has a charcoal-infused middle layer that absorbs moisture (sweat) and fights odor.
