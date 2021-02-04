Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

The 57 Best Valentine's Day Gifts for Women

From single-origin chocolate to perfume to watch straps, these gift ideas cover every budget.

By Gear Patrol
best valentines day gifts women
Courtesy

Whether you’re shopping for your significant other or yourself, our list of the best Valentine’s Day gifts for women includes products for every budget, independently selected by our editors. See even more gift ideas here.

Amazon
1 of 60
Goodnow Farms Chocolate Bars
amazon.com
SHOP NOW

It’s okay to buy her chocolates for Valentine’s Day, just make it thoughtful. This is single-origin chocolate made with fresh cocoa butter. It’s on another level.

Yankee Candles
2 of 60
Personalized Yankee Candles
$20.00
SHOP NOW

Candles are a go-to romantic gift, but if you opt for a more personalized variety — especially one with one of their favorite photographs — they’ll know you put some thought into it.

Society6
3 of 60
Society6 Prints
society6.com
$24.29
SHOP NOW

If she won’t like the abstract print, pick another from Society6’s hundred-page-long collection. They’re affordable and they’re not Ikea levels of ubiquitous.

The Sill
4 of 60
Heart-Shaped Green Philodendron
thesill.com
$35.00
SHOP NOW

A subtle, easy-going plant with crudely heart-shaped leaves? It’s an upgrade over roses that won’t fall to pieces in a week.

Winc
5 of 60
Winc Wine Subscription
winc.com
$35.00
SHOP NOW

Winc uses its six-question quiz to match her with wines she'd like, delivered right to her doorstep. A subscription box is great because she can try new wines while honing in on her favorites.

East Fork
6 of 60
East Fork The Mug
eastfork.com
$38.00
SHOP NOW

This mug used to sell out weekly like clockwork. Now though you can buy these Asheville-made internet-famous coffee mugs way more frequently, which is a good thing.

Aesop
7 of 60
Aesop Isabelle Oil Burner Blend
aesop.com
$39.00
SHOP NOW

If she loves diffusing oil while reading or lounging around, this peppermint-rosemary blend from Aesop is an excellent companion to philosophical moments.

Design Within Reach
8 of 60
Herman Miller - A Way of Living
dwr.com
$89.95
SHOP NOW

Can they not get enough of MCM this and Noguchi that? Do they have the link to the Eames Lounge Chair favorited? Buy them Herman Miller’s history book.

Huckberry
9 of 60
FLIKR Fire Personal Concrete Fireplace
huckberry.com
$95.00
SHOP NOW

This personal fireplace goes with just about any home design, is safe to move from room to room and requires less upkeep than a candle.

Made In
10 of 60
Made In Blue Carbon Steel Wok
madeincookware.com
$99.00
SHOP NOW

Like cast iron, but lighter and easier to care for, carbon steel cookware was traditionally a chef’s tool. Made In’s sturdy, balanced carbon steel cookware wants to change that.

valentines day flowers gear patrol lead full
Courtesy
11 of 60
The Best Flower Delivery Services for Valentine's Day

Same-day delivery, transparent pricing and beautiful bouquets.

LEARN MORE

Huckberry
12 of 60
Upstate Lambswool Blanket
huckberry.com
$149.98
SHOP NOW

This lambswool throw is extra soft and matches just about everything, so it is well-suited for cozying up for a movie or tossing on the bed for extra warmth in the winter.

Wayfair
13 of 60
Corrigan Studio Swivel Chair
wayfair.com
$169.90
SHOP NOW

This swivel chair is a chic and comfortable option, whether she's furnishing a reading nook or just looking to bolster her living room options.

Brooklinen
14 of 60
Brooklinen Waffle Robe
brooklinen.com
$98.00
SHOP NOW

Anything is more comfortable than holding up a wrapped towel, Brooklinen's Waffle Robe is one of the most comfortable alternatives around.

Wayfair
15 of 60
Steelcase Series 1 Ergonomic Mesh Task Chair
wayfair.com
$415.00
SHOP NOW

This chair from Steelcase is one of our top choices, with good reason. It is uber-comfortable and made to last through WFH and beyond.

Our Place
16 of 60
Our Place Always Pan
fromourplace.com
$145.00
SHOP NOW

This is the internet's favorite pan. Don't make the mistake of waiting, it is guaranteed to sell out again.

Courtesy
17 of 60
Brooklyn Tea
artoftea.com
$20.00
SHOP NOW

Organic loose leaf tea from Art of Tea is a great gift if she isn't a coffee lover or likes to mix up her caffeine intake.

Coyuchi
18 of 60
Coyuchi Climate Beneficial Wool Duvet Insert
coyuchi.com
$348.00
SHOP NOW

If she is allergic to down or would prefer a more sustainable option, a wool duvet insert is a great alternative. Intrinsically thermoregulating, it is one of the best natural materials for warm and cold temperatures.

Amazon
19 of 60
Opinel No.10 Corkscrew Knife
amazon.com
$35.00
SHOP NOW

A gorgeous wood-handled pocket knife with a blade large enough for picnicking, and a corkscrew too? Yeah, that’ll do the trick.

Yeti
20 of 60
Yeti Rambler 26oz
yeti.com
$39.99
SHOP NOW

Even Yeti’s water bottle isn’t too burly for Valentine’s Day.

The Feed
21 of 60
Beekeeper's Naturals B.Chill 500mg CBD Honey
thefeed.com
$49.99
SHOP NOW

CBD honey is excellent for calming anxiety and helping her relax, recover and get restorative sleep.

Patagonia
22 of 60
Patagonia Baggies
Patagonia patagonia.com
$55.00
SHOP NOW

One of Patagonia’s most iconic products is made of quick-drying 100 percent recycled nylon, so it’s not only great for everything from hiking to swimming, but also Earth-friendly too.

Sunski
23 of 60
Sunski Dipseas
store.sunski.com
$58.00
SHOP NOW

Sunski’s polarized Dipseas look nothing like the recycled plastic they’re made of. (They also could be mistaken for shades that are twice as expensive.)

Everlane
24 of 60
Everlane The Lightweight French Terry Jogger
everlane.com
$58.00
SHOP NOW

French terry is a tough but soft material that only gets better with time, making these her new go-to sweatpants.

Courtesy
25 of 60
Thousand Heritage Bike & Skate Helmet
explorethousand.com
$89.00
SHOP NOW

Let's face it, most helmets are strange looking. They are, however, a must-have on the bike, so get her one she won't mind wearing.

Lululemon
26 of 60
Lululemon Align Pant 25-inch
lululemon.com
$98.00
SHOP NOW

Whether she is a bonafide yogi or just loves the comfort of yoga pants, these are a great addition to any woman's wardrobe.

REI
27 of 60
Trigger Point GRID Vibe Plus Vibrating Foam Roller
rei.com
$99.95
SHOP NOW

If she runs, cycles, or just works out regularly, having a recovery tool like this is essential to maintaining joints and muscles.

Tracksmith
28 of 60
Tracksmith Fells Waffle Layer
tracksmith.com
$118.00
SHOP NOW

Tracksmith’s cold-weather layer is comfortable — and stylish — enough to wear even when she’s not logging miles.

Manduka
29 of 60
Manduka GRP Hot Yoga Mat
manduka.com
$128.00
SHOP NOW

She doesn’t need to do hot yoga to appreciate Manduka’s extra grippy mat, which has a charcoal-infused middle layer that absorbs moisture (sweat) and fights odor.

30 of 60
Lottus Life
30 of 60
The 10 Best Yoga Mats

Whether you're a newbie or an expert, these superlative mats will support you through any practice.

LEARN MORE

Next
The 61 Best Valentine's Day Gift Ideas for Men
