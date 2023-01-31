Today's Top Stories
Do Your Best 'Dude' Impression with 50% Off This Cozy Pendleton Cardigan

Discounted across three different colorways, this cold-weather icon really brings the room together.

By Sean Tirman
pendleton the original westerley cardigan

Best known as the cardigan worn by the Dude in the Cohen Brothers' film The Big Lebowski, the Pendleton Original Westerly Cardigan actually dates back all the way to 1972, as a part of the brand's Westernwear line. Still, it was certainly put on the map by Jeff Bridges's most iconic character. And if you were looking to borrow the Dude's signature look, we've got great news: that very cardigan is a whopping 50 percent off on Amazon right now in three different colorways.

Pendleton Men's The Original Westerley Zip Up Cardigan Sweater

Pendleton
$249.00
$124.50 (50% off)
SHOP NOW

Apart from the top-tier styling that needs no explanation, this cardigan is also crafted from 100 percent wool, meaning it will keep you warm in even the chill of winter and even boasts weather-resistant properties. Furthermore, it comes from one of America's most time-tested apparel brands, Pendleton, which dates back all the way to 1860s Oregon — so you know when you buy from this family-owned brand, you're getting a quality garment.

This is a truly incredible discount — almost too good to be true — so you're going to want to jump on it while you can. And once you've done that, you can go hit the lanes with your friends in style... and maybe have a White Russian or two.

