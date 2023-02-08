Today's Top Stories
Outerknown's Huge Sale Has Tons of Cozy Valentine's Day Gifts for Her

Gifting clothing can be tricky — but not if you know the right place to look.

By Grace Cooper
woman smiling in yellow shirt in front of the beach
Outerknown

If you're not ready for Valentine's Day, then you're probably not alone. But you've still got time to place an order on a gift for her, and maybe even save a few bucks during a sale. And luckily one of our favorite sustainable, cozy brands, Outerknown, is having a massive sale right now with plenty of gift-worthy apparel options for men and women. Now through February 12, you can shop up to 60 percent off select styles, and today only you can apply code EXTRA20 at checkout for another 20 percent off sale items.

Women's Blanket Shirt

Outerknown outerknown.com
$148.00
$71.20 (52% off)
SHOP NOW

Sherpa Half Zip Hoodie

Outerknown outerknown.com
$178.00
$71.20 (60% off)
SHOP NOW

Archer Cashmere Crew

Outerknown outerknown.com
$388.00
$186.40 (52% off)
SHOP NOW

Cloud Weave Shirt Jacket

Outerknown outerknown.com
$248.00
$119.20 (52% off)
SHOP NOW

Sydney Linen Boyfriend Shirt

Outerknown outerknown.com
$148.00
$71.20 (52% off)
SHOP NOW

Women's Peacenik Denim Trucker

Outerknown outerknown.com
$168.00
$53.60 (68% off)
SHOP NOW

Women's Chroma Blanket Shirt

Outerknown outerknown.com
$148.00
$59.20 (60% off)
SHOP NOW

It can be difficult to shop for clothing for someone else, especially if you're unsure of sizing or their style and needs. That's why it's good to stick to cozy basics, like this denim trucker jacket, cozy sherpa pullover or elegant cashmere sweater. Another good place to start is one of our all-time favorite blanket shirts from the brand, which is endlessly cozy and still available in a few colorful plaid options for a whopping 52 percent off. Plus, you can get the jacket version too.

The sale lasts a few more days but the extra 20 percent off is today only, so we'd recommend shopping as soon as you can, especially if you've got your eye on a specific item. And be wary of Valentine's Day shipping cutoffs, so your special someone can open their present on time.

