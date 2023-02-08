Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter .

In case you didn't know, Valentine's Day is now days away. And while flowers and chocolates are a must, it's also nice to throw a thoughtful, non-perishable gift in there to show you care — especially if that gift is something she's been eyeing for months, like the Lululemon Belt Bag. This social media-famous crossbody bag has been ruling the internet for a minute, and with good reason. The simple bag is the convenient hands-free alternative to carrying a purse and not leaving all her stuff behind (or asking you to hold it), whether she's "hot girl walking" or running errands. But to add to the $38 bag's mystique, it's almost never in stock, and when it is it's not for very long. So we thought we'd alert you that there are a variety of styles, sizes and colors available right now just in time for Valentine's Day shipping cutoffs. (And if you're reading this too late, be sure to check what's available in the stores near you online.)

The OG Everywhere Belt Bag is available for just $38 in the color black (or Trench/White Opal for $48) with a 1-liter capacity, water-repellent exterior and some interior pockets. There's also the more compact and colorful 0.7-liter Mini Belt Bag as well as the Clean Lines Belt Bag, which has double the capacity of the classic style and 4 different color options for $58. Plus, there's the lightest option, the Fast and Free Running Belt, for all the fitness enthusiasts out there. The bags all stem from the same simple yet functional design, and if the endless TikTok hype has shown us anything it's that they're worth the price.

But hurry (and we mean it), if you want to score one of these for your Valentine because they've been known to sell out in hours.

