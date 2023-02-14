Our Editors Loved This Sturdy, Comfortable Gaming Chair — You Can Get It for Up to $190 Off

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter.



Though we're now living in what might be called a post-pandemic world (meaning COVID is still out there but we're just learning to live with it), a lot of the changes that started with those first waves of lockdown are still in effect, and they're here to stay. One of the biggest is that more people are working from home, at least in part, than ever before. If you're amongst that group, you probably already know the importance of a good, sturdy, supportive ergonomic WFH office chair. You might also realize that you don't want one that serves as a constant reminder of that work. Well, the , which we recently reviewed, is the best of both worlds — and it's on sale right now for up to $190 off.

Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 Gaming Chair $589.00 $484.00 (18% off)

Our reviewer praised this chair for a number of things, namely its high level of comfort and ergonomics, sports car driver's seat-like styling, sturdiness and construction — amongst a bevy of others. And while one of its main detractors was its somewhat high entry price, that issue has been mitigated by Secretlab's current deal, which cuts the price of this chair by as much as $190 (depending on the custom features you choose when building yours out, which are available in no small number). If you're in need of a good work chair that can double as a gaming throne and won't serve as a constant reminder of your job, the Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 is the seating solution for you, especially at this price. Just hop on this deal soon, as there are only a few hours left (the sale ends after today, February 14).