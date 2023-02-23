Score Our Favorite Everyday Dress Pants for 50% Off

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter.

While they may look sharp, most dress pants aren't super comfortable. So when a pair comes along that are both stylish and so easy to wear that you might actually want to wear them even when you don't have to, that's something worth paying attention to. makes one such pair — its (which are our favorite everyday dress pants) — and they're on sale right now for 50 percent off.

Todd Snyder Italian Stretch Twill Madison Suit Trouser toddsnyder.com $228.00 $114.00 (50% off) SHOP NOW

Todd Snyder Italian Stretch Twill Madison Suit Trouser toddsnyder.com $228.00 $114.00 (50% off) SHOP NOW

Usually $228, you can get these pants in two smart colorways (Sandstone and Faded Olive) for just $114 apiece. And that includes their modern styling, breathable cotton-elastane blend construction (which adds just the right amount of stretch), relaxed fit, etc. If you're in the market for some new dress pants, this is not a deal to pass up — but hurry because sizing is already starting to run low for these spectacular dress pants.