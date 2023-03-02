Our Favorite Affordable Weed Vape Is Finally Back in Stock

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter .

With more and more people getting access to legal marijuana, vaping poses a convenient and in some ways healthier option for partaking. While the is our absolute favorite vape, its $250 price tag is hard to miss. That's why for more budget-minded folks, we recommend the . At only $70, the Dash is a much more affordable option, while still being a high-quality vape. The only catch is it's been known to sell out — but the good news is you got here at the right time because the vape just came back in stock.

One of the highlights of the vape is its small compact size. Just small enough to fit in your pocket and very lightweight thanks to the aluminum alloy body, the Dash is ultra portable and travel-friendly. The dry herb vape is also super beginner-friendly with just one main button to worry about. And if you're looking for something a little more snazzy than the all-black frame, then you can swap out the for a brighter color or shop the brand's new .

At its regular price, the G Pen Dash is a steal — evidenced by the frequency with which it goes out of stock. So if you've been waiting for your moment, then now's the time. Just be sure to add to cart before it's too late.