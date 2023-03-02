Our Editor Tested and Loved The James Brand's Carter EDC Knife — Now You Can Get It On Sale

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter.



has proven time and time again with its EDC gear (especially knives) that style and substance can work in beautiful harmony with one another. Unfortunately, the brand's success and popularity mean that its offerings are often in high demand and rarely (if ever) go on sale. Today, however, we're all quite lucky, as one of the brand's best offerings, , is on sale for a whopping $53 off — but we can't imagine it will stay that way (or stay in stock) for long.

The James Brand Carter (Huckberry Exclusive) huckberry.com $149.00 $96.00 (36% off) SHOP NOW

We got hands-on with The Carter a few months ago and, while our tester admits that there are perhaps more rugged knives out there than this one, its balance between beauty and quality certainly makes it stand out against the very crowded gallery of EDC knives currently available. From its minimalist styling to its array of features — like a corrosion-resistant VG-10 stainless steel blade, ambidextrous Slide lock and deployment, machined G10 handle scales and more — there's a lot to love about this knife. That's especially true now that the price of this Huckberry-exclusive black-and-olive colorway is down to just $96 (from $149).

As we mentioned, we don't know how long this price will remain or even if the knife will stay in stock. As such, if you're in need of a sleek-yet-capable EDC blade, you're going to want to smash that buy button while you can.