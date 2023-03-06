Save a Whopping $600 on One of the Best Rowing Machines Around and Get in Shape Fast

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter.

Rowing is a superb form of exercise. It requires you to use your whole body (your legs, arms and core are heavily involved) but has much less impact on your joints than other forms of cardio (slotting somewhere between an elliptical and swimming). It can also scale, based on resistance, to toe the line between cardio and weightlifting in ways other high-energy forms of exercise really can't (running with free weights, for instance, isn't a great idea and can be quite dangerous). And if that hasn't all sold you yet, maybe the fact that our pick for the most versatile rowing machine is $600 off might tip the scales.

There are a number of things that makes , which is (usually closer to $1,600), such a spectacular investment. For starters, it has a 22-inch touchscreen display through which you can access guided classes (with a membership) and other training modules. It is also practically silent, making it great for shared spaces and apartments alike. And it even has digital resistance with easy handle-button toggles for on-the-fly conveniences. Furthermore, it has a very small footprint and actually folds down even smaller for storage when not in use.

If you need a quick, easy, effective home gym solution — or you just want to expand your existing options with some new and interesting options — this is not a deal to miss. Just hurry, as this deal is going to be over after today, March 6 (or until stock runs out).