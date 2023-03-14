Turn Your House into a Smart Home with Wyze's Huge Spring Sale

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter.



When smart home tech first came out, it was so expensive that only the financial elite could reasonably afford it. But things have gotten much more affordable and the technology is now much more accessible to the masses than ever before. One of the big brands pushing this shift has been , a company that has made appearances on both our list of best smart lights and best smart home cameras. And while Wyze has always been on the more budget-friendly end of the spectrum, its offerings are even more affordable right now during .

Wyze Bulb White wyze.com $14.99 $9.99 (33% off) SHOP NOW

There's a lot to love at this sale — ranging from the brand's to its . But we'd be remiss if we didn't at least point out a few of our favorites, like the — available in two, four and six packs and easily controlled via a smartphone app (or put on an automated schedule) — and the with its 1080p color night vision and waterproofing.

Wyze Cam Outdoor V2 wyze.com $14.99 $9.99 (33% off) SHOP NOW

If you're looking for some big smart home upgrades but you're shopping on a bit of a budget (or you just like to save), this sale is one of the best opportunities to make it a reality. Just hurry, as the sale isn't going to last for very long.