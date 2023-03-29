This Under-the-Radar Retailer Has Great Deals on Patagonia, Traeger, Carhartt and More

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter.



You've probably heard of , and even as some great online retailers where you can score a variety of gear for the outdoors, home, fitness and more. But those are far from the only destinations. In fact, there's an under-the-radar retailer called Public Lands that's having some pretty significant sales right now — including discounts of , , and more. And that's just the tip of the iceberg.

Traeger Pro 575 Pellet Grill publiclands.com $799.99 $649.99 (19% off) SHOP NOW

Patagonia Baggies Shorts publiclands.com $39.99 SHOP NOW

YETI Camino 20 Carryall Tote Bag publiclands.com $130.00 SHOP NOW

Ooni Karu 12 Multi-Fuel Pizza Oven Ooni publiclands.com $399.00 $299.00 (25% off) SHOP NOW

There are so many great deals at this retailer that it's hard to narrow down the best of them. However, we've picked out a few favorites above, including (down by $150), the always-classic , , and even the . Whether you need something for that next hiking/camping trip, some gear for backyard hangs or even some fitness apparel, you can find it all at a discount at this Public Lands sale.