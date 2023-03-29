Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Deals You Can Shop Right Now
2
Gear Up for Spring with These Wardrobe Staples
3
Here's How to Buy an Official AFC Richmond Kit
4
The Nothing Ear (2) Wireless Earbuds, Tested
5
Three Boots You Can Trust on Every Trail

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

This Under-the-Radar Retailer Has Great Deals on Patagonia, Traeger, Carhartt and More

Public Lands has some killer discounts on a variety of outdoor adventure gear, as well as home goods and much more.

By Sean Tirman
public lands
Public Lands

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter.

You've probably heard of REI, Backcountry and even Dick's Sporting Goods as some great online retailers where you can score a variety of gear for the outdoors, home, fitness and more. But those are far from the only destinations. In fact, there's an under-the-radar retailer called Public Lands that's having some pretty significant sales right now — including discounts of up to 30 percent off The North Face, Cannondale, Vans MTE and more. And that's just the tip of the iceberg.

Traeger Pro 575 Pellet Grill

publiclands.com
$799.99
$649.99 (19% off)
SHOP NOW

Patagonia Baggies Shorts

publiclands.com
$39.99
SHOP NOW

YETI Camino 20 Carryall Tote Bag

publiclands.com
$130.00
SHOP NOW

Ooni Karu 12 Multi-Fuel Pizza Oven

Ooni publiclands.com
$399.00
$299.00 (25% off)
SHOP NOW

There are so many great deals at this retailer that it's hard to narrow down the best of them. However, we've picked out a few favorites above, including Traeger's Pro 575 Pellet Grill (down by $150), the always-classic Patagonia Baggies Shorts, Yeti's Camino 20 Carry-All Tote, and even the Ooni Karu 12 multi-fuel pizza oven. Whether you need something for that next hiking/camping trip, some gear for backyard hangs or even some fitness apparel, you can find it all at a discount at this Public Lands sale.

SAVE NOW

Related Stories
The 28 Best Outdoor Stores in America
The 10 Best Pellet Smokers You Can Buy
The 12 Best Hiking Boots of 2023
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Deals
Save $100 on One of Our Favorite Ooni Pizza Ovens
Save $44 on Our Favorite Affordable Chukka Boots
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
These Must-Have Summer Sunglasses Are On Sale
Peloton's Top-Tier Bike and Treadmill Are $200 Off
Get Your Taxes Done and Save 20% on TurboTax
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Burrow's New Outdoor Furniture Is on Sale
The Best Affordable Espresso Machine Is $50 Off
Get 30% off Spring Essentials at Everlane
CRKT's On-Sale Knives Make Great EDC Additions