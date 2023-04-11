Our Favorite Affordable Cordless Vacuum Is $55 Off

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter .

Whether you're in the thick of spring cleaning or just remembering that's a thing, a reliable vacuum is one of the key ingredients for deep cleaning your home and helping it stay clean year round. We prefer cordless stick vacs — because who wants to be lugging an upright around and then running back to unplug the cord — but sometimes there's just not the budget for a top-of-the-line Dyson. If you can relate, then we have the vacuum for you: the . The vacuum has strong suction, a good variety of attachments, a washable HEPA filter and it's on sale. Originally priced at $180, which is less than a third of the price of our favorite Dyson, the Moosoo is on sale for $140. And you can copy a code in the product description for another $15 off, bringing the grand total to $125.

Moosoo K17G Hardwood and Carpet Vacuum $179.99 $124.99 (31% off) SHOP NOW

A member of our team has owned this vacuum for over three years and still has good things to say about it. There are three layers of filters — a metal mesh layer, pre-filter and HEPA filter — that are all washable, which our tester says contributes to the vacuum's longevity. The vacuum works on both hardwood and carpet and is very lightweight, making it easy to maneuver. One of the only downsides of the vacuum is its low runtime of 30 minutes — half that of our favorite Dyson vac — but for the unbeatably low price and proven years-long lifetime, we'll take it.

If you see another model from the brand that catches your eye, Moosoo is also offering $10 off orders of $90 with code MOOSOO10. Also, all orders over $60, like the K17G, qualify for free shipping. Maybe you've been saving up for a higher-end vacuum like a Dyson and just need something in the meantime, or you just want to pay the bare minimum for a machine that gets the job done. Either way, this vacuum will outperform your expectations for a fraction of the price.