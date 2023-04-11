Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Deals You Can Shop Right Now
2
Meet Montblanc's New Watches
3
The Best Cold Plunge Tubs You Can Buy
4
GM's Super Cruise Blew My Mind Over 2,000 Miles
5
Meet Ooni’s First Electric Pizza Oven

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Our Favorite Affordable Cordless Vacuum Is $55 Off

With a great selection of attachments and washable HEPA filter, the Moosoo K17G is the best stick vacuum you'll get for under $200.

By Grace Cooper
moosoo vacuum plugged in
Moosoo

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter.

Whether you're in the thick of spring cleaning or just remembering that's a thing, a reliable vacuum is one of the key ingredients for deep cleaning your home and helping it stay clean year round. We prefer cordless stick vacs — because who wants to be lugging an upright around and then running back to unplug the cord — but sometimes there's just not the budget for a top-of-the-line Dyson. If you can relate, then we have the vacuum for you: the Moosoo K17G. The vacuum has strong suction, a good variety of attachments, a washable HEPA filter and it's on sale. Originally priced at $180, which is less than a third of the price of our favorite Dyson, the Moosoo is on sale for $140. And you can copy a code in the product description for another $15 off, bringing the grand total to $125.

Moosoo K17G Hardwood and Carpet Vacuum

$179.99
$124.99 (31% off)
SHOP NOW

A member of our team has owned this vacuum for over three years and still has good things to say about it. There are three layers of filters — a metal mesh layer, pre-filter and HEPA filter — that are all washable, which our tester says contributes to the vacuum's longevity. The vacuum works on both hardwood and carpet and is very lightweight, making it easy to maneuver. One of the only downsides of the vacuum is its low runtime of 30 minutes — half that of our favorite Dyson vac — but for the unbeatably low price and proven years-long lifetime, we'll take it.

If you see another model from the brand that catches your eye, Moosoo is also offering $10 off orders of $90 with code MOOSOO10. Also, all orders over $60, like the K17G, qualify for free shipping. Maybe you've been saving up for a higher-end vacuum like a Dyson and just need something in the meantime, or you just want to pay the bare minimum for a machine that gets the job done. Either way, this vacuum will outperform your expectations for a fraction of the price.

Related Stories
The 9 Best Cordless Stick Vacuums
The Best Natural Cleaning Product Brands
The Complete Buying Guide to Dyson Vacuums
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Deals
Save Big on AirPods Pro Right Now
Save 41% on This Top-Rated White Noise Machine
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Some of the Best New Balance Sneakers Are on Sale
Save 50% on Office Furniture at Fully
Belkin's MagSafe Charger Is Cheaper Than Ever
Score an Exclusive Deal at Session Goods for 4/20
This Space-Saving Indoor Bike Rack Is 29% Off
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Our J.Crew Favorites Are Deeply Discounted
It's Your Last Chance to Save at Dr. Squatch