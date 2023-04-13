This Affordable Timex Dive Watch Is Only $69 on Amazon

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter .

Everyone should have a great timepiece, whether your budget is $10,000 or $100. And if you are looking for something on the affordable end, then Timex is the brand for you. You can even find some of the brand's most classic styles on Amazon, and right now a few of our favorites are actually on sale, including the Timex Navi XL. With a dive-inspired style, this watch features a 20mm silicone band, 41mm stainless steel case and water resistance up to 330 feet. Regularly priced at $129 on the Timex website, the Navi XL is a whopping 47 percent off on Amazon, bringing the price down to just $69.

Timex's are affordable, but at $69, it doesn't get any better than this. We even found a few more deals on the brand happening on Amazon right now. For example, the Expedition Scout is only $37 and the Weekender is only $30 at 42 percent off. Whichever style you choose, don't wait for this deal to come and go — score a Timex for less than $100 today.