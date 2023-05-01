Today's Top Stories
Shinola Just Launched a Once-in-a-Decade 25% Off Sitewide Sale

The retailer, known for its watches and other fashion accessories, virtually never does sales — and that's not an exaggeration.

By Sean Tirman
shinola
Shinola

Known best for its watches (but with a deep catalog of style accessories and other gear), Shinola is a style brand that is practically synonymous with quality. Unfortunately, that quality usually comes at a price. However, the brand just launched an exceedingly rare, once-in-a-decade (literally) sale called the Ten Year Appreciation Event, granting loyal customers and newcomers alike the chance to score anything and everything the brand has to offer for 25 percent off.

Shinola The Canfield Sport 45mm

shinola.com
$995.00
$746.25 (25% off)
SHOP NOW

Shinola The Runwell Backpack

shinola.com
$995.00
$746.25 (25% off)
SHOP NOW

Shinola The Sea Creatures 40mm

shinola.com
$450.00
$337.50 (25% off)
SHOP NOW

Shinola + Geier Deerskin Lined Gloves

shinola.com
$95.00
$71.25 (25% off)
SHOP NOW

Shinola The Model D Detrola 43mm

shinola.com
$395.00
$296.25 (25% off)
SHOP NOW

Shinola Post Bag

shinola.com
$695.00
$521.25 (25% off)
SHOP NOW

While it's difficult (read: near impossible) to pick out any one favorite, we've wrangled up some of our most-loved Shinola products above — including the classic Canfield sport chronograph, the Sea Creature watch and the ever-classic Runwell leather backpack. And these are just a fraction of the outstanding pieces you'll find with this discount. Head to Shinola's site for much, much more — just remember that the sale ends after May 14.

SAVE NOW

