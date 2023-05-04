One of Our Favorite Apple AirTag-Compatible Dog Collars Is on Sale

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter .

If you haven't invested in a set of Apple AirTags yet, what are you waiting for? These compact tracking devices are great for locating lost luggage, wallets, remotes, glasses and even your pet. AirTag-compatible pet collars are just another low-stakes way to give you peace of mind about your dog's whereabouts, and may actually be a life saver in the event your pup goes missing. And while you may think that adding an AirTag to your dog's collar would be uncomfortable or clunky, is simple and sturdy with a discreet anti-slip pocket for your AirTag. Plus, the collar is on sale, knocking the price down by up to 33 percent.

This is made with sustainable, rugged cork leather and comes in two colors and four sizes. The price does range depending on the size from $48 for a small to $67 for an extra large (with the discount). The easy-access, anti-slip pocket for your pup's AirTag will keep the tracking device in place no matter how hard they go during playtime. Plus, the color has a fast-locking magnetic buckle, making taking it on and off a breeze.

This deal is pretty big, so we'd recommending buying soon before the discount goes away. And if you're also in need of some AirTags, you can for $10 off on Amazon right now.