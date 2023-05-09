Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Save Up to 58% on Some of the Best EDC Knives From Gerber, CRKT, Kershaw, Civivi and More

Blade HQ's sale section is loaded to the gills with deeply discounted blades, multi-tools and more.

By Sean Tirman
collage of 4 knives

Ask any EDC enthusiast what their favorite piece of gear is and there's a pretty solid chance they'll show you their knife. Sure, these devices are useful for opening packages, various trimming tasks (like stray strings on clothing), light survival functionality (carving, dressing, etc.) and much more. But they're also statements and points of pride for many. They're also highly collectible — is there really such a thing as too many knives? — and can vary in purpose, style, materials and more. That typically means one just isn't enough. And if you're in the market for a new one (or a few new ones), you've come to the right place, as Blade HQ is selling a bunch of excellent EDC knives from some of our favorite brands for up to 58 percent off right now.

Kershaw Cryo Assisted Opening Knife

bladehq.com
$69.29
$39.95 (42% off)
Gerber Armbar-Cork Multi-Tool

bladehq.com
$41.00
$32.95 (20% off)
Civivi Mastodon Liner Lock Knife

bladehq.com
$64.20
$42.99 (33% off)
CRKT Folts Minimalist Fixed Blade Neck Knife

CRKT bladehq.com
$39.99
$24.95 (38% off)
There is a whopping 16 pages of knives (and multi-tools and other EDC essentials) on sale at the online EDC retailer right now, including those from Gerber, CRKT, Kershaw, Civivi and many more. And they run the gamut of styles, including folders, flippers, assisted openers, cleavers, neck knives, fixed blades, multi-tools — the list just goes on and on. We've picked out a few of our favorites above, but you'll want to check out the sale for yourself to see the full slate of options. Just be quick, as many of these EDC knives are likely to sell out.

