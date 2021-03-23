Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.
At some point in your life, you learn to quit messing around with cheap, easy-to-break umbrellas that bend and snap at the slightest puff of wind. If you’ve finally reached that point, we recommend pouncing on this rare deal from Blunt Umbrellas, which has the brand’s Classic Umbrella (and others) marked down 12 percent with the code SPRINGSHOWERS. It might not be huge savings, but Blunt Umbrellas are almost never discounted.
The Blunt Classic has a solid, non-collapsing handle and a radial tensioning system that’s meant to keep the umbrella as taut as possible when open. Its manufacturers say it’s been tested at Force 11 (72 miles per hour) winds. That’s just short of a hurricane on the Beaufort scale. We’d really recommend not going outdoors in that kind of weather, but it’s nice to know that your umbrella can handle it, even if you might not.
Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today
$49 OFF (25%)
Classic design? Check. High-pile fleece? Check. Epic retro purple colorway? Check. This windproof jacket is perfect for spring, plus you know you can trust a Patagonia item to last for life.
$99 OFF (25%)
Now that we've been working from home for a year, it is time to start upgrading some of the home office pieces we scoured around the garage for. A lamp obviously provides necessary light, but also looks darn good on your desk.
$38 OFF W/ CODE SOCUTE (48%)
This is the shirting workhorse you need. You can wear it with a suit for a pared-back look or just wear it with some shorts to spice up your Zoom meeting fit. You could wear this shirt every single day.
$120 OFF (55%)
This non-stick skillet set from GreenPan can do it all, from a hearty breakfast in the AM to pan-seared or braised steaks at night. Plus, at 55 percent off, the price is seriously hard to beat.
READ EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO COOK LIKE A MICHELIN STARRED CHEF
$30 OFF (30%)
When it comes to keeping temperature, ThermoWorks is elite. The brand is a leader in humidity trackers, pH monitors and meat probes, but its marquee product is the humble Thermapen. If you don't believe us, ask chefs and grillmasters everywhere.
$15 OFF (30%)
Summer is coming and you're going to need a bag to keep your EDC close and your pockets free. This Herschel pack looks great, has a few pockets and works as a hip pack or a sling pack thrown over one shoulder.
$76 OFF W/ CODE SOCUTE (59%)
A cream-colored sweater is a perfect piece to take you through spring and the fisherman cable design gives it a nice texture and allows it to be dressed up or down with ease.
$34 OFF (31%)
Need a way to refresh your underwear drawer in one fell swoop? This is how you do it. Lululemon's Always in Motion boxer briefs were designed with movement in mind but are also soft enough for daily wear.
$95 OFF (54%)
Corduroy can still do the heavy lifting in the spring, whether it is thrown on over a t-shirt or needed for layering on chilly mornings. Filson knows what it is doing and this shirt is the perfect example.
$129 OFF (30%)
Staub's enameled cast iron is versatile, distributes heat evenly, and works with any heat source, including induction. This is one of our favorite pieces of cookware.
$72 OFF (30%)
If you aren't acquainted with Arc'teryx, you should get to know it. The iconic brand makes some of the best gear around, including this backpack that is modeled after one of the brands oldest packs.
$31 OFF W/ CODE EXTRA20 (20%)
When you're looking for a new blanket, the search starts and ends with Woolrich. This blanket is 50 x 60 inches, which is perfect for cozying up on the couch or adding warmth to your bed.
$100 OFF W/ CODE SAVE100 (6%)
Floyd is one of our favorite home brands so when it offers up a rare sale, we jump on it. There are two tiers to this sale: you get $100 off orders over $900 and $250 off orders over $2,000. The Sofa is a great place to start.
$50 OFF (28%)
JBL makes some of our favorite Bluetooth speakers, including this Charge 4. The battery lasts 20 hours on a full charge, it is fully waterproof and can connect to other JBL speakers through the JBL app.
$100 OFF (14%)
This is the beefed-up version of Dyson's greatest vacuum, the V11. The oversized head provides 25 percent more coverage than the regular V11 and pairs it with a motor that is almost as powerful as a corded vacuum.
$10 OFF (25%)
This is our editor's pick for the best headlamp you can buy. It is simple in the best ways: it runs on AAA batteries, it's waterproof and can beam light out 80 meters ahead of you. Plus it is all controlled by one button.
$38 OFF (25%)
This is the less-expensive cousin of the Nemo Stargaze Recliner, which is our top pick for camping chairs. Having a solid camp chair around is essential, whether you're just in the backyard or out on a camping trip.
$91 OFF (15%)
ReGeneration is Knoll's exceptional take on the ergonomic office chair. It is pretty much essential to have an office chair at home these days and going with this pick from Knoll would be an excellent choice.
$75 OFF (30%)
Early spring continues to be the best time to land a deal on an insulated jacket. This one from Cotopaxi features 800-fill responsibly sourced, water-resistant goose down and a ripstop fabric that is tough enough for the outdoors.
$72 OFF (21%)
Sony's latest and greatest, the WH-1000XM4 features Active Noise Cancelling, an unreal 30 hours of battery life, touch-sensor buttons, and wearing detection that pauses playback when they are removed. This is one of the best prices we've seen on this set of headphones.