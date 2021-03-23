Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

At some point in your life, you learn to quit messing around with cheap, easy-to-break umbrellas that bend and snap at the slightest puff of wind. If you’ve finally reached that point, we recommend pouncing on this rare deal from Blunt Umbrellas, which has the brand’s Classic Umbrella (and others) marked down 12 percent with the code SPRINGSHOWERS. It might not be huge savings, but Blunt Umbrellas are almost never discounted.

The Blunt Classic has a solid, non-collapsing handle and a radial tensioning system that’s meant to keep the umbrella as taut as possible when open. Its manufacturers say it’s been tested at Force 11 (72 miles per hour) winds. That’s just short of a hurricane on the Beaufort scale. We’d really recommend not going outdoors in that kind of weather, but it’s nice to know that your umbrella can handle it, even if you might not.

Buy Now: $99 $87

