The Most Reliable Travel Mug I’ve Ever Used Is on Sale

Travel mugs don't have the flair of a martini glass or the classic appeal of a French Picardie tumbler or even the familiar hominess of a stand-by ceramic mug. And yet, travels mug are judged harsher than any of these vessels and upon a more rigorous set of standards.
Heat retention, cold retention, leak-resistance, cup holder compatibility, in-hand ergonomics and ease of cleaning are all must-have traits, and insufficiency in any one can be cause for abandonment. Also, a good one should be durable enough to last heavy use for years.
Stanley’s Classic Trigger-Action Travel Mug is a humble and competent contender for the best travel mug available. I discovered this in the pre-dawn cold of Wyoming — not the shiver-inducing type of cold but the kind that kills the nerve endings inside your nostrils with every inhale. Commuting in those conditions prompted me to search for a container that could maintain its internal heat better than my own body. Stanley's does it almost too well — once I'm safely indoors, I often remove the mug’s lid to bring my drink down to tastebud-friendly temperatures.
That this mug can also be operated with one hand is a boon to frozen fingers everywhere, and it’s never let loose a single drop of fluid (even after a sufficient jostling inside my backpack). It’s an easy way to spend $23, but right now you can get one for just $16 with a coupon on Amazon.
Is anything left to be said about the Eames chair? This is one of the most iconic pieces of furniture to come out of the 20th century and is a must-have for any furniture aficionados (if you can afford it).
The Jabra Elite Active 65t are sports-focused headphones (IP56) with better great sound quality for listening to music and taking calls. Also compatible with Siri, Alexa or Google Assistant, this is one of our top picks for sports-focused earbuds.
Keep an eye on your home from anywhere with these surveillance cameras from Google Nest. 24/7 motion and sound alerts are pushed to the free Nest app, giving you the ease of mind you expect from a security system.
This humidifier brings a cool mist to whichever room you need it and can diffuse essential oils if you want to add a scent. It comes with a remote, 12-hour timer, and clean tank technology to prevent the build-up of mold and mildew.
Whether you want to move some of your most frequently used herbs indoors or don't have space outside for a garden, the AeroGarden Harvest is a perfect solution, with clearance for up to a foot of growth and room for 6 plants that grow five times faster than soil.
The standard when it comes to stovetop espresso makers, the Bialetti Moka pot has been a staple in Italian cafes and bars for decades. If you want the strength and concentration of espresso but don't want an expensive machine, this is what you need.
Finding a good mask to run in can be difficult — gaiters can fall down and most masks are too warm once you get going. Asics has solved the problem, making a mask with excellent ventilation and straps while still protecting you and others from respiratory droplets.
