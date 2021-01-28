You Can Get a Lodge Cast-Iron Skillet for Less than $10 Right Now

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

Lodge’s American-made cast-iron cookware is reliable, plenty effective and, best of all, incredibly affordable. It's been turning out skillets, fryers, dutch ovens and grill pans from its South Pittsburg, Tennessee factory for more than 120 years, and it’s the de facto entry-level cast iron. The 8-inch skillet is sized perfectly for the bachelor (cooking for one), and fits a large steak, plenty of fried eggs or a decent helping of cornbread. It’s also lighter (just over 3 pounds), takes up less cabinet space and is almost half off right now. Just saying.



If you're looking for something a little bigger though, the classic 10.25-inch is around $6 off at the moment. Additionally, the Reversible Griddle is 51 percent off and the budget pick Enameled Dutch Oven is 39% off in a couple of colors. Essentially, there's a discount on a Lodge for anyone right now at Amazon.

$19 $10





