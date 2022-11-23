Blundstone Boots Are On Sale for Black Friday

Looking for more Black Friday deals? Bookmark our collection page, where we'll be highlighting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the month.

Blundstones were once the boots of choice for Tasmanian farmers, but have grown to become go-to footwear for people the world over. Their rugged soles and comfortable, pull-on style have made them versatile boots, especially for transitional weather. If you’re in need of a good everyday boot, consider this solid Blundstone deal at Huckberry. Currently, the brand's iconic boots are all discounted by 15 percent.

Blundstone Classic 550 Chelsea Boot huckberry.com SHOP NOW

Blundstone 585 Chelsea Boot huckberry.com SHOP NOW

Blundstone Original 500 Chelsea Boot huckberry.com SHOP NOW

Blundstone Original 510 Chelsea Boot huckberry.com SHOP NOW

Simple, straightforward, stylish, durable, dependable — all these words and more are good descriptors of what you can expect from these iconic Chelsea boots. They're great for hitting the town on colder nights, doing some work around the yard on short fall and winter days, and they'll keep your feet comfortable and protected no matter what. The one downside: they're not going to stay in stock for long with these prices. Get 'em while you can.

SAVE NOW