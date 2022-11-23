Blundstone Boots Are On Sale for Black Friday

Looking for more Black Friday deals? Bookmark our collection page, where we'll be highlighting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the month.
Blundstones were once the boots of choice for Tasmanian farmers, but have grown to become go-to footwear for people the world over. Their rugged soles and comfortable, pull-on style have made them versatile boots, especially for transitional weather. If you’re in need of a good everyday boot, consider this solid Blundstone deal at Huckberry. Currently, the brand's iconic boots are all discounted by 15 percent.
Simple, straightforward, stylish, durable, dependable — all these words and more are good descriptors of what you can expect from these iconic Chelsea boots. They're great for hitting the town on colder nights, doing some work around the yard on short fall and winter days, and they'll keep your feet comfortable and protected no matter what. The one downside: they're not going to stay in stock for long with these prices. Get 'em while you can.
Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today
Up to 5% Off
Powered by a Core i5-10400 (6-Cores, 12-Threads) processor, the Gaming Titan 5 can be used to play Triple-A games at even higher frame rates so you can hone and optimize your reaction speed. For a limited time, take five percent off all orders with code GEAR5.
$250 $175 (30% OFF)
With exact temperature control, an easy-to-use single button design and an amazing 10-year warranty, the Pax 3 is the best weed vape you can buy — and it's $75 off right now.
$149 $104 (30% OFF W/ CODE BLACKFRIDAY30)
Giants of the menswear industry collide in this collaboration, and the results truly speak for themselves. This super-stylish wool shirt jacket is perfect for the cooler weather and goes with pretty much anything and everything.
$249 $200 (20% OFF)
Only just released a few months ago, Apple's new version of the AirPods Pro are already on sale at their lowest price ever.
$188 $150 (20% OFF)
Instead of feeling like a bulky rain boot, these duck boots essentially feel and function like a sneaker. They're lightweight and comfortable, while also offering great stability and traction.
$1,495 $745 (50% OFF)
This double duty full-length mirror and home gym machine will upgrade your at-home workouts. From live classes to personal training, you'll practically have a full-service gym without having to leave your space.
$118 $88 (25% OFF)
The aptly-named 10-year Hoodie promises at least a decade of wear, thanks to sturdy construction and quality materials. Plus, the double-lined hood and 23 ounces of fleece will keep you warm.
$64 $39 (39% OFF)
Designed with body-mapped mesh for extra breathability and comfort during long workouts at the gym, this seamless shirt lives up to expectations. (Trust us, we tested it.)
$450 $250 (44% OFF)
KitchenAid's signature 5-quart stand mixer is a whopping $200 off, boasting 10 speeds and over 10 compatible attachments to help you cook, bake and more.
$110 $83 (25% OFF)
From the brand's highly coveted All Terrain collection, this stylish long sleeve is perfect for getting out and getting active on those chillier days, but it also makes a great lounge piece for day-to-day style, as well.
$100 $70 (30% OFF)
This towel set from Onsen not only has a beautiful waffle weave texture and design, but it is also super absorbent. Plus, the towels are lightweight, quick-drying and OEKO-TEX certified.
$500 $350 (30% OFF)
This is the guaranteed lowest price you're going to find on one of the best bang-for-your-buck cordless stick vacuums ever made. If there's cleaning in your future, go no further than this space-saving magic wand.
$20 $16 (20% OFF W/ CODE BIGSALE20)
These Bombas socks are guaranteed to keep you warm and comfortable during long winter days. They come in 10 colors, are made with machine washable merino wool and contain the brand's unique honeycomb arch support.
$98 $58 (41% OFF)
Made of 100% organic cotton, this corduroy button-down will be an instant classic in your wardrobe for winters to come.
$145 $95 (34% OFF)
The internet's favorite pan, this thing can fry, saute, steam and more — and it'll do it all and still remain super easy to clean. If you only have one pan in your kitchen, make it this one.
$50 $25 (50% OFF)
One of the best portable speakers you can buy, this tiny titan packs a surprising audio punch for something small enough to stick in your pocket. It also happens to be IP67 waterproof, so you could even use it as a shower radio.
$219 $175 (20% OFF)
The Sonos One is the most compact and easy-on-your-wallet speaker from the brand — and now it's 20% off.
$230 $161 (30% OFF)
Our pick for the best all-around air purifier you can buy, this handsome gent can filter out over 99.9% of all airborne particulates and impurities thanks to its true HEPA filtration system. It's also so easy to use, you don't even have to think about it.
$128 $96 (25% OFF)
Rhone's Commuter Shirt is not your typical dress shirt. It's packed with anti-odor tech, machine washable and has a button that keeps the collar securely in place during your morning commute.
$349 $279 (20% OFF)
Ooni makes some of the best pizza ovens in the biz, and the Fyra 12 is one of its most affordable and portable ovens.
$298 $195 (35% OFF)
Inspired by the footwear worn by old-school alpinists, these super stylish suede hikers look outstanding enough that you might want to wear them all winter. And with a Vibram sole, stitchdown construction and double welt, they're tough enough to last.
$595 $327 (45% OFF)
Designed to withstand the extreme rigors of the life of a Navy SEAL, some of the most elite operatives in the world, this watch can probably survive more than you can. And it looks great on the wrist when out of harm's way, as well.
$200 $160 (20% OFF)
Oxo makes the best coffee maker you can buy. It's user-friendly, can even brew single servings and, most importantly, it makes a mean cup of joe.
$1,445 $1,145 (21% OFF)
Get the OG Peloton Bike for a rare $300 off (plus the price of a monthly membership) to take your at-home workouts to the next level.
$429 $349 (19% OFF)
The best adjustable dumbbells money can buy, Bowflex's SelectTech 552 are great for space-saving in your home gym and they're adjustable from as little as five pounds up to over fifty. Get your pump on all day every day with them.
$289 $231 (20% OFF)
We have yet to find a duvet cover that beats Brooklinen's crisp, cool linen one. After a short break-in period, the duvet has a cozy, worn-in feel that will work for hot- and cold-sleepers alike.
$120 $96 (20% OFF)
One of the best soft-sided coolers that money can buy, this sturdy, spacious offering can hold more than a sixer of beer cans and will keep ice frozen for literal days at a time.
$145 $102 (30% OFF)
The best cast-iron you can buy in 2022, Field Company's skillet is lightweight with a smooth surface. Plus, like any good cast-iron, it will last you years.
$95 $61 (36% OFF)
Whether shopping for the whiskey lover in your life or buying for yourself, these mountain-themed glasses and decanters are the most gift-worthy glassware you'll find this holiday season.
$599 $449 (25% OFF)
Therabody's fourth generation Theragun Pro is receiving the Black Friday treatment with $150 off. Get your recovery on with one of the best massage guns you can buy.
$250 $174 (30% OFF)
The most popular and highly rated of the brand's offerings, the flagship weighted blanket is as cozy as it is calming and makes a perfect pickup to help ease your winter and holiday anxieties.
$399 $299 (25% OFF)
The top-of-the-line option from Hypervolt, this percussive massager can go toe to toe with the best of them (in fact, we pitted them against one another), but at a much lower price — and that was before this incredible discount.