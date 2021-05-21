Want a Finex Cast-Iron Skillet? This Is About as Cheap as They’ll Come

Looking for more of the best deals? Check out Today's Best Deals, where we collect the best savings, discounts and promotions every day.
Love them or despise them, Finex’s cast-iron cookware inspires a certain level of devotee that few other cookware items can claim. Its octagonal shape, golden lid pull, machine-smoothed cooking surface and stainless steel coil handle (which I’m not completely sold on) are instantly recognizable, and a large part of the pan’s allure. On the other end of the love-hate spectrum lies the price — $200 for an 8-inch skillet with a lid is a hefty amount to pay for one piece of what is normally reasonably priced cookware.
Today on Sur La Table until May 25, this problem is alleviated (somewhat) — as the code MAY25 gets you 25 percent off one single item at Sur La Table. Sure, you could use it on something else, but if you've been lusting after a Finex this is your chance to get it at a rare discount.
All-Clad's big factory seconds sale is on, which means there's no better time to buy factory seconds from the superior cookware brand. Like this Copper Core 10-inch Fry Pan, which is a big-time upgrade for your kitchen.
In honor of 2021 graduates, Lumin has dropped the price of its deluxe skincare set by 40% — which equals huge savings. The kit comes with seven pieces and everything you need to keep your skin looking great.
The time for jeans has returned, for better or for worse. If you're going to be wearing them, you might as well wear a great pair like the Petit New Standard from A.P.C. Calling them the standard is a bold claim but in this case, it's true.
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io