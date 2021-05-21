Want a Finex Cast-Iron Skillet? This Is About as Cheap as They’ll Come

Looking for more of the best deals? Check out Today's Best Deals, where we collect the best savings, discounts and promotions every day.

Love them or despise them, Finex’s cast-iron cookware inspires a certain level of devotee that few other cookware items can claim. Its octagonal shape, golden lid pull, machine-smoothed cooking surface and stainless steel coil handle (which I’m not completely sold on) are instantly recognizable, and a large part of the pan’s allure. On the other end of the love-hate spectrum lies the price — $200 for an 8-inch skillet with a lid is a hefty amount to pay for one piece of what is normally reasonably priced cookware.

Today on Sur La Table until May 25, this problem is alleviated (somewhat) — as the code MAY25 gets you 25 percent off one single item at Sur La Table. Sure, you could use it on something else, but if you've been lusting after a Finex this is your chance to get it at a rare discount.

