Organize Your Home with This Under-the-Radar Japanese Furniture

Yamazaki, a Japanese furniture brand that shares a name with a pretty popular whisky label, is something of a unicorn in the home-goods space. It is an established company with more than 100 years of operation that makes simple organization products that both look good and don’t cost a whole lot.

Things like side tables, kitchen organizers, key hooks and all that other stuff you don’t want to spend extraordinary amounts of cash on.

Today, Huckberry’s entire brand catalog is up to 25 percent off, which is nearly as cheap as we’ve seen these pieces.

