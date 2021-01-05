One of the Most Durable Coolers Out There Is 30% Off Today

Looking for more of the best deals? Check out Today's Best Deals, where we collect the best savings, discounts and promotions every day.
Otterbox made a name for itself protecting your phone from drops. Then the brand launched coolers that are just as intense as its dry boxes and phone cases. The brand introduced its first cooler, the Venture, in 2018 and proved its background in tech protection carries over well to cooler making.
Each Venture cooler features integrated injection-molding and high-grade cooling technologies. The anti-slip rubber feet stay put on long car rides and rickety platforms. Inside, separators create compartments for wet and dry goods, and you can add on a cutting board or side table so anyone who’s with you can become your sous chef.
Otterbox is currently running a 30 percent off sale on select hard coolers, with free standard shipping.
Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today
$82 OFF (15%)
Inspired by the Golden Gate Bridge, this is everything you could want in a desk chair: airy, comfortable, visually-striking and a great value.
$29 OFF W/ CODE BYE2020 (20%)
The internet's favorite pan features a modular design that includes a detachable wooden spatula, domed lid and a nesting steamer tray. This thing can cook anything you want, from sauces to omelets.
$17 OFF (15%)
Get a killer deal on L.L. Bean's most iconic product. A stout rubber bottom and hardy leather upper make these perfect daily drivers for all of winter and into the spring.
$30 OFF (20%)
Get fit in 2021 with the ultimate home gym system. TRX workouts are as short as 15 minutes and can be done just about anywhere.
$31 OFF (13%)
The Jabra Elite Active 85t are sports-focused headphones with noise-canceling technology and great sound quality for listening to music and taking calls. Also compatible with Siri, Alexa or Google Assistant, this is one of our top picks for sports-focused earbuds.
$48 OFF (30%)
Snag an incredible cashmere sweater without breaking the bank with this handsome option from Wills.
$16 OFF (53%)
Never cook to the wrong temperature again with this smart thermometer. This is a must-have for cooking meat on the grill or in the kitchen.
$20 OFF (40%)
Uniqlo always brings the hits and this vest is no exception. Made with ultra-light down, it is the perfect layering piece from fall through spring.
READ ABOUT THE BEST DOWN JACKETS OF 2021
$250 OFF (11%)
If you watched The Social Network and thought you could be like the Winklevoss twins if you just had the time and space to row, you can now make that a reality.
$78 OFF w/ code BIGGER (80%)
J.Crew knows how to make a wardrobe staple better than anyone. These pants go with anything and come in a bunch of sizes and colors.
$8 OFF (35%)
It pays to have a flashlight on hand, trust us. Better yet, keep two around.
$30 OFF (16%)
With a 38mm-wide steel case, two-tone look, and a vibrantly blue striated dial, this is retro at it's best. A domed acrylic crystal adds to its retro feel, and the ’70s-style bracelet gives it that extra touch of character.
$78 OFF (17%)
Easily one of the most versatile pieces of cookware in your kitchen, this French/Dutch oven provides the even temperature distribution that cast iron is known for. Finished with crack- and chip-resistant enamel, it also looks good in any cooking space.
$11 OFF (25%)
Hydro Flask really needs no introduction at this point, so when you can get a 32-ounce wide mouth with its Temp-Shield insulation at 25 percent off, you do it.
$89 OFF (15%)
Fit for any room in the house, this durable version of the classic Eames Shell Chair adds class and modern styling to any living space.
$56 OFF (30%)
Proof has mastered technical apparel that captures city style while standing up to the harshest conditions. This popover boasts 80g fill down, DWR coating, and soft, stretchy material making it practical for everyday wear.
$12 OFF (44%)
Already pre-seasoned and ready to sear. If you don't have a cast-iron skillet yet, grab this current deal and get into cooking with cast iron.
$60 OFF (17%)
Since many of us are going to be spending our days away from the comfortable chairs and desks of our office, it may be time to invest in a nice chair for the home office.
$43 OFF (44%)
The trucker jacket has been part of the style zeitgeist for decades and doesn't look to be going anywhere. Type III trucker style and a fuzzy sherpa lining join forces to make a jacket you will want to wear every day.
$9 OFF (26%)
Foam rolling may seem a bit like torture, but the pain you experience in the moment will alleviate a ton of pain later. We love this roller for its straight forward design and solid price.
$230 OFF (31%)
This smart air purifier has five fan settings, can cover over 1500 sq. ft. of space and can recycle all the air in a room twice an hour. Bonus points for not being an eyesore like most air purifiers.
$15 OFF (19%)
At the beginning of the pandemic, kettlebells were sold out everywhere. They're finally back — for now. Join the fitness craze with this set for your home gym.
$46 OFF (33%)
A classic digital watch that'll probably outlast you, and beloved darling of watch nerds of all types.
$105 OFF (30%)
Deemed our Best Upgrade Cooler for two years running, the Venture is rated to hold up for up to two weeks. It might be slightly less sleek than some of our other favorites, but it's just as rugged and capable of keeping your goods cold for extended periods of time.
$86 OFF (34%)
Sometimes you just want a strong cup of coffee without pulling out the scale and heating up the kettle for the perfect pour-over.