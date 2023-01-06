Today's Top Stories
Forget Every Other Coffee Grinder and Just Buy This One (for 30% Off)

The Baratza Encore is the best home coffee grinder around, and right now it's over $51 off on Amazon.

By Sean Tirman
baratza encore conical burr coffee grinder
Baratza

The best coffee grinders in the world are big, heavy and industrial, like the Mahlkonig EK43. But unless you’re ready to fork over a couple of Gs and half the real estate of your kitchen counter, you’re better off going with a Baratza Encore. It makes consistently uniform grounds, has replaceable parts and will take up less of your counter space. Plus, right now, Amazon is offering a discount of up to 30 percent (it's an even better deal than advertised, as the MSRP is closer to $170), so you can have this coffee grinder in either the white or black colorway for only $119 apiece.

Baratza Encore Conical Burr Coffee Grinder
Baratza amazon.com
SAVE NOW

Although an entry-level coffee grinder, you won't find another one that matches the reliability and consistency of the Encore for under $200. Baratza's great customer service and the modularity of the grinder — you can add more stainless steel burrs when they wear down — mean this appliance will be sitting on your counter for many years to come. Our only complaint is its lack of a timer, but it's not a deal breaker.

Baratza offers a couple of other grinder models that made our list of the best, including the Virtuoso+ and the Sette 270. However, the Encore is the best overall and the only one on sale. A deal like this one is rare and won't be around long, so add it to your cart quickly and check on out.

SAVE NOW

