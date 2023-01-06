Forget Every Other Coffee Grinder and Just Buy This One (for 30% Off)

The best coffee grinders in the world are big, heavy and industrial, like the Mahlkonig EK43. But unless you’re ready to fork over a couple of Gs and half the real estate of your kitchen counter, you’re better off going with a Baratza Encore. It makes consistently uniform grounds, has replaceable parts and will take up less of your counter space. Plus, right now, Amazon is offering a discount of up to 30 percent (it's an even better deal than advertised, as the MSRP is closer to $170), so you can have this coffee grinder in either the white or black colorway for only $119 apiece.
Although an entry-level coffee grinder, you won't find another one that matches the reliability and consistency of the Encore for under $200. Baratza's great customer service and the modularity of the grinder — you can add more stainless steel burrs when they wear down — mean this appliance will be sitting on your counter for many years to come. Our only complaint is its lack of a timer, but it's not a deal breaker.
Baratza offers a couple of other grinder models that made our list of the best, including the Virtuoso+ and the Sette 270. However, the Encore is the best overall and the only one on sale. A deal like this one is rare and won't be around long, so add it to your cart quickly and check on out.
