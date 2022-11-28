Save up to 45% at G Pen with Our Exclusive Code

Looking for more Cyber Monday deals? Bookmark our collection page, where we'll be highlighting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the month.

As cannabis use has become more acceptable over the past decade, the number of ways to ingest it has multiplied. One of the most popular? Vaporizing. Not only is it purported to be easier on the lungs, but it converts more of the available THC off of your flower into vapor. More bang for your buck. The downside, of course, is that a quality vape is not as cheap as rolling papers and a Bic lighter. However, our pick for the best budget vape is on sale today, making it an even better deal. G Pen has knocked the price on its highly-rated G Pen Dash down to just $49 for the holidays — just use code gearpatrol to knock off the extra 5 percent that takes the price below $50.

Courtesy G Pen Dash Vaporizer gpen.com $52.46 SAVE NOW

If the Dash isn't for you, you can get the G Pen Elite at a discount along with deals on a ton of other G Pen accessories and gear.

SAVE NOW

