One of the Best GPS Smartwatches for Runners Is Half Off

The Garmin Forerunner 935 is one of the best GPS smartwatches for serious runners, and today you can get it on Amazon for the cheapest it’s ever been. The normally $500 smartwatch is currently a very healthy half off, a savings of $251.

The Forerunner 935 is one of Garmin’s most premium running and multisport smartwatches. It can track the obvious stuff, like steps, total distance and calories burned, but it’s really optimized for more high-level training; it can track all the relevant metrics throughout a triathlon, for example, including your transition times.

Additionally, the Forerunner 935 is really lightweight — only weighing 49 grams — and is compatible with most third-party products, like various power meters and chest straps, so you don’t have to be tied into one ecosystem. It also has a very good battery life, lasting up to 24 hours using GPS and heart rate, so you don’t need to worry about it dying mid-workout.

Key Specs

Battery Life: Up to 24 hours using GPS and HR

Connectivity: Bluetooth, ANT+, WiFi

Key Features: Wrist-based HR, accelerometer and gyroscope, thermometer, Garmin Connect app, compass, altimeter, multiple measures of fitness (VO2 max, lactate threshold, etc.), multisport, waypoints, running workouts

Buy Now: $500 $249





