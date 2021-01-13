Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

If you’re in the market for a Sonos speaker and you’re looking for a great deal, be sure to check out the “Certified Refurbished” section of its website. The company constantly adds new refurbished speakers to it, but the hot-ticket items don’t tend to last long. The company just restocked its offerings and the refurbished Play:1 speaker is available for just $99, down from the normal $150. While supplies last, of course.

Sonos Refurbished Play:1

