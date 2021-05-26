The Best Accessories to Trick Out Your Sonos System

Sonos sells a variety of mounts, stands and shelves that are specially designed to fit and hold its speakers. There are a number of third-party accessories that are available, as well, all of which are great for enthusiasts looking to take their system to the next level. We've rounded up all our favorites below.

Sonos Wall Mount (Pair)

Sonos Sonos Wall Mount (Pair) Sonos sonos.com $99.00 SHOP NOW

This is a specially designed mount for Sonos's One, One SL and Play:1 speakers. It's a great option for people who want to elevate their speakers or place them in areas without a countertop or shelf. Sonos sells pairs of them in both white and black.

Sanus Outlet Shelf

Sonos Sanus Outlet Shelf Sonos sonos.com $39.99 SHOP NOW

The Outlet Shelf fits over an existing outlet and securely holds Sonos's One, One SL and Play:1 speakers. It comes with a short power cable so you don't have to worry about hiding the longer cable that normally comes with your speaker. It's available in either black or white.

Sanus Wireless Speaker Stand for Five and Play:5

Sanus Sanus Wireless Speaker Stand for Five and Play:5 Sanus amazon.com $124.99 $99.00 (21% off) SHOP NOW

This speaker stand is cable of hold Five or Play:5 speaker in either horizontal or vertical positions. They height is adjustable and there's integrated cable management so you can hide the wires. It's only available in black.

Sonos Roam Speaker Mount

Etsy Sonos Roam Speaker Mount UpcycleWorksShop etsy.com $35.00 SHOP NOW

The Sonos Roam is a speaker begging for accessories and this is one of the first mounts we've seen. It allows you to mount your Roam on a wall or string, and you can purchase one on Etsy in a variety of colors.

Flexson Floorstand for Five and Play:5

World Wide Stereo Flexson Floorstand for Sonos Five and Play:5 Flexson worldwidestereo.com $149.99 SHOP NOW

This is speaker stand for the Five or Play:5 speakers and it allows you to orient them vertically or horizontally. It has hard back that promises a more secure fit. It also is available in white or black speakers to match your speakers.

Flexson Wall Mount (Horizontal)

Sonos Flexson Wall Mount (Horizontal) Flexson sonos.com $109.99 SHOP NOW

Sonos sells this wall mount for the Five and Play:5 speakers. It orients the speaker horizontally (not vertically) on the wall and allows you to swivel it a little left and right. It's available in either black or white finishes.

Sonos Stand (Pair)

Sonos Sonos Stand (Pair) Sonos sonos.com $249.99 SHOP NOW

This is a stand that's perfectly fitted to hold any of Sonos's entry-level speakers, including a One, One SL and Play:1. It's a great option for people who have a Sonos home theater system configured with two of its smaller speakers as rear channel speakers. Sonos sells models in white and black so you can match your speakers.

Sonos Shelf

Sonos Sonos Shelf Sonos sonos.com $59.99 SHOP NOW

The is essentially a floating shelf that's specifically designed to hold one of Sonos's entry-level speakers, either a One, One SL or Play:1. It requires a little installation but ultimately is a convenient solution for people who want sound in a place that doesn't have a nearby surface to hold a speaker. It's available in either white or black.

Flexson Ceiling Mount for One or Play:1

World Wide Stereo Flexson Ceiling Mount for Sonos One or Play:1 Flexson worldwidestereo.com $149.99 SHOP NOW

This is a ceiling mount for either a One, One SL or Play:1. It has built-in tilt and swivel mechanisms, so you can adjust the direction of the speaker's sound.

Khanka Hard Travel Case Replacement for Move

Khanka Khanka Hard Travel Case Replacement for Move Khanka amazon.com $36.99 SHOP NOW

This is convenient travel case for the Sonos's larger portable speaker. It has interior housing for both the Move and it's charging dock.

Flexson Wall Mount for Move

Sonos Flexson Wall Mount Flexson sonos.com $29.99 SHOP NOW

This allows you to mount the Sonos Move to wall inside or outside. It quickly releases so that you can take the Move with you in a moment's notice.

