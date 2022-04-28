Save $63 on This Excellent, Wildly Popular Oxo Coffee Maker

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

Known for improving upon unsexy kitchen paraphernalia, Oxo also happens to make some of the best drip coffee makers you can buy. The Barista Brain brews a full 9-cup pot in six-and-a-half minutes and it’s got the Specialty Coffee Association’s seal of approval, which requires a brewer pass a series of highly specialized quality standards (only 11 other brands have coffee makers that meet them).

Right now, it’s marked down to $147 from Macy's when using the code FRIEND (discounted from $210) — one of the lowest prices we’ve ever seen it at. While it's not our top pick for the best coffee maker, it's still a very solid brewer. That designation does go to the Oxo 8-Cup, which is also part of the Macy's sale but currently has low stock. What's more, the Oxo Conical Burr Grinder (our budget coffee grinder pick) can also be had for a solid discount with the same code.



