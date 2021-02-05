Don't Miss Outerknown's Huge Warehouse Sale

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.
California-based clothing brand Outerknown makes some of our favorite wardrobe staples. Its laid back threads are easy to integrate into your daily wardrobe and will quickly become the first things you reach for in the morning. Now, you can save up to 60 percent on a huge selection of clothing. Pick from tees, shirts, pants, shorts, sweats, outerwear, trunks and more — there’s something for everyone.
Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today
UP TO 25% OFF
Kanibi's Full Spectrum CBD Oil tinctures are sourced from organic PCR hemp and paired with MCT oil for the most efficient and bioavailable way to get CBD into your body.
$31 OFF (24%)
This entry level smart speaker is equipped with Wi-Fi and can be controlled through the Sonos App. Great anywhere in your house, it's also humidity resistant so you can rock out in the bathroom.
$15 OFF (17%)
These classics come straight from the minds of Bill Bowerman and Phil Knight. Just looking at these make me want to take on Pre at Hayward Field in Eugene.
$25 OFF W/ CODE DIGITALDETOX (15%)
This new alarm clock is equipped with many of the things we love about having our phone close by in bed — white noise, meditation, and, of course, an alarm — but gives us the opportunity to leave it out of sight and out of mind while we sleep.
$44 OFF (30%)
Outerknown's ultra-sustainable garments are essential for anyone who wants to believe in what they wear while also being more comfortable than they've ever been. This blanket shirt is truly the closest thing you can get to wearing your favorite throw.
$100 OFF (40%)
Patagonia is known for excellence and it shows with the Nano Puff. Synthetic insulation keeps you warm even when wet and ripstop fabric prevents tears and abrasions.
$5 OFF (8%)
For Valentine's Day, 1-800-Flowers is offering up a ton of deals, including this rose plant that meets nicely in the middle of gifting roses and adding to her home plant collection.
$20 OFF (26%)
Taylor Stitch has teamed up with running brand Tracksmith to create a collection of gear that combines Taylor Stitch's hardy silhouettes and Tracksmith's eye for technical detail. The merino tee is a perfect example of a performance shirt that excels when on the trail but also thrives every day of the year.
$50 OFF (20%)
This nearly matches the lowest price we've seen on Apple's premium AirPods. Competition is now fierce in this headphone category, but the quick pairing and native integration with Apple devices still makes the AirPods Pro tough to beat.
$50 OFF (33%)
Topo Designs has a keen eye for taking heritage outdoor design and upgrading it with modern bits to make gear and clothes that look great and work hard. The Daypack is a timeless piece that has all the modern upgrades you need, including tough-as-nails 1000D Cordura fabric and a 15-inch laptop sleeve.
$50 OFF (25%)
Cooler season is going to be upon us before we know it, so snag one while its cheap. This pack from Hydro Flask has fully welded seams making it leakproof and can keep cold for 48 hours thanks to its advanced soft insulation.
$17 OFF (26%)
These sell out just about every time Huckberry puts them back up on the site, so it is super rare to get them on sale. Featuring Half Dome, Denali, Mt. Rainer, and Mt. Whitney, these are a great gift or addition to your own glass collection.
$42 OFF (30%)
Patagonia's Black Hole Duffel is one of the best packs around, so whenever it is on sale, we jump at the chance to snag one. The 55 liter iteration is a versatile size ready for a weekend away or an extended trip.
$70 OFF (20%)
Sony's latest and greatest, the WH-1000XM4 features Active Noise Cancelling, an unreal 30 hours of battery life, touch sensor buttons, and wearing detection that pauses playback when they are removed. This is one of the best prices we've seen on this set of headphones.
$64 OFF (40%)
The Nike React boasts a proprietary foam that delivers a high level of cushioning and energy return. Save over $60 on an essential piece of for your New Year's fitness resolutions.
$45 OFF (30%)
This handsome leather wireless charger charges two devices without any dead zones thanks to Courant's 5-coil array. This is excellent for a living room, office, or any shared space where more than one device needs to be charged at a time.
$50 OFF (8%)
Is it art? Is it a tv? It is both. The Frame TV from Samsung doubles as wall art when it is off, removing the television eye sore from your home's aesthetic. Ultra thin, these TVs blend in with other furniture and decor while still providing everything you'd want from a QLED Smart TV.
$15 OFF (16%)
Tax season is upon us. You've probably been eyeballing your W-2s or 1099s in the past few weeks, cringing at the idea of diving in. TurboTax can make that a little bit easier for you, ensuring that you get as much back as possible.
$90 OFF (40%)
Corduroy and Sherpa in the same jacket is a gift from the texture gods. Outerknown's trucker jacket remains firmly in the "wardrobe essentials" category.
$20 OFF W/ PURCHASE OF TWO (25%)
To get the deal you have to buy two, but, in this case, doubling up is ideal. Not only does it sanitize your phone without liquid or heat, but it charges your phone while it is doing it. This makes it perfect for your bedside, home desk, or kitchen counter.
$88 OFF W/ CODE SHOPSALE (64%)
Micro fleece is lightweight and versatile, making this pullover an excellent piece to layer with deep into winter, top off your fit when it is warming back up, or even throw on for days working at home.
$150 OFF (33%)
With 4K UHD, you get four times the display power of a 1080p TV. Built in Wi-Fi and Ethernet connectivity allow access to the Google Play store via the TV's Android TV operating system.
$30 OFF (17%)
The complete package, this sound bar connects via Bluetooth, has its own subwoofer and passive radiators, is wall-mountable, and can connect via HDMI, optical or AUX connections.
$10 OFF W/ PURCHASE OF 2 MASKS (33%)
If you are working out a lot, you're going to need more than one mask. Under Armour has created one of the best sports-specific masks and right now if you buy two you get a great deal.