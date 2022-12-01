Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

The Best Flannel Shirts for Men to Layer with This Winter

Ready yourself for the crisp weather around the corner.

By Evan Malachosky
taylor stitch the yosemite shirt
Taylor Stitch

You can't spell flannel without fall and now is prime time for the classic shirt to come out of the woodwork and into the crisp air. Like beanies and duck boots, it's a style staple of the season, but it also works well at the end of summer, too, a la Brad Pitt. You'd do well to have a few tasty tartans in your closet. But not all plaid shirts are flannel shirts.

What Is Flannel?

The term has been used interchangeably to refer to plaid at large, though flannel is a specific type of fabric independent of the pattern overlayed on top of it. It's believed that flannel stems from Welsh origins (as far back as 400 years ago) and was originally a type of woven fabric made from carded or worsted wool, which is essentially wool that's been prepped for weaving.

Today, flannel is most familiar as a brushed fabric rendered in cotton, but it can be made with wool as well as man-made materials, like polyester and acrylic. The brushed quality is what gives flannel fabric its softness and warmth, making it a common fabric for chillier months. It's seen in blankets, pajamas and especially shirts, often in some type of plaid, though it can be made in solid colors.

You can learn more about the history of flannel here.

What to Look for

Thickness

Good flannel shirts are thicker than the usual oxford or broadcloth button-up and get better with age. They're hefty enough to pair with a thermal shirt but soft enough to wear on their own. They're also more versatile than a typical button-up and can do double duty as an overshirt or a shirt-shirt.

Stitch Quality

Cheap flannel is easy to rip. As such, invest in a shirt that's both made from better fabric and put together in a more polished way, meaning the stitches will stay together, not fray or fall apart. $100 or more is a fair price to pay for a shirt that'll last — and you'll want it to.

Why Wear a Flannel Shirt

"Practically speaking, a flannel will bring more warmth and softness than an oxford, but the brushed cotton fabric will also give off a more casual tone," our expert, American Trench founder Jacob Hurwitz, says.

How Should a Flannel Shirt Fit?

"I think a flannel should be a little looser in the body than a dress shirt but also and a little shorter in length," Hurwitz says. "It should drape and not hug every curve and fall below your belt but not below your fly."

How to Pick a Flannel Shirt

While some flannel shirts can feel like costuming, the right one should come naturally, Hurwitz says.

"I don't think flannel always has to feel outdoorsy," he says. "Outdoorsy flannel is usually very heavy (in fabric weight) and rendered in a classic pattern like a check, in a few predictable color combos (like the very trad black/red). But fabric weight is the most defining characteristic and tends to pull everything downstream towards it."

The key to picking the right one, he adds, lies in figuring out your ideal fabric weight. "If the fabric is thick and heavy, the pattern is going to feel heavier and so will the colors. On the other hand, if you take a lighter and finer fabric and brush it (flannel it), you can get a soft and plush fabric that doesn't require a chainsaw or heavy machinery."

His brand's flannel, he argues, is a more modern interpretation, but there are lots out there like it, in newer colors with a proper fit. "It's very sophisticated for being a casual shirt, something you could wear to a modern restaurant with dark denim or trousers and not feel out of place," he says.

The Best Flannel Shirts for Men

Best Overall Flannel Shirt
Taylor Stitch The Yosemite Shirt
Courtesy
$128 AT TAYLORSTITCH.COM

The Yosemite Shirt from Taylor Stitch combines heavyweight chamois shirting, tonal nut buttons and two front flap pockets. It's heavyweight without being suffocating, and you feel like you have plenty of room without carrying excess fabric.

Best Upgrade Flannel Shirt
Filson Alaskan Guide Shirt
$145 AT FILSON

Filson has been in the outdoor gear game for over 100 years. As such, you'd expect the brand to make a heavyweight flannel. And they do, in a few colors to boot. Each one is made from tightly-woven, brushed-cotton twill with pleated rear shoulders for better mobility and two front gusset pockets. It's a hell of a shirt no matter how you wear it (or use it).

Best Affordable Flannel Shirt
RedHead Ultimate Flannel Long-Sleeve Shirt
Now 28% off
$18 AT CABELAS.COM

Available in over a dozen patterns, RedHead's long-sleeve flannel shirt, for the price, can't be beat — even by H&M or Zara. It's made from 100 percent cotton, but it doesn't shrink. Plus, the collar buttons down for a tidier appearance. Best of all, the fabric doesn't pill, a problem most cheap shirts encounter.

Best Overall Flannel Shirt Jacket
Outerknown Blanket Shirt
$148 AT OUTERKNOWN

Outerknown's Blanket Shirt may not look like your traditional flannel — it has a curved hem, two pockets and an inner liner — but it's super soft, like a blanket (hence the name). It works well as an overshirt or its own top layer, whether over an undershirt or with nothing underneath (if you dare).

Best Black Watch Flannel Shirt
Flint and Tinder Everyday Twill Shirt
Courtesy
$70 AT HUCKBERRY
$70 AT HUCKBERRY

Flint and Tinder's 60-40 cotton-polyester twill shirt comes in a classic Black Watch pattern, a tartan that's been worn by Scottish soldiers for almost 300 years. That's a hell of a lot of history packed into this pretty standard button-down shirt.

Best Traditional Flannel Shirt
L.L. Bean Casual Button-Down Flannel Shirt
$75 AT LL BEAN

L.L. Bean's men's catalog boasts several different iterations of the Traditional Flannel Shirt: some with flap pockets, some with unstructured collars, some with liners. This is the most basic one of the bunch, but done really well. (And it's only $50.)

Best Modern Flannel Shirt
Wax London Whiting Overshirt
$210 AT NORDSTROM

Big, big yarns are what gives Wax London's standout flannels their charm. It's as if you nicked your granddad's old flannel and took a magnifying glass to the yarns. Each one is made in Portugal using archival flannel fabrics that are as bold as they are heavy.

Best Slim-Fit Flannel Shirt
Todd Snyder Flannel Button-Down Shirt
Courtesy
$178 AT TODD SNYDER

Todd Snyder has a hard time keeping his 100 percent cotton flannel shirts in stock, no matter the color. This year, the brand sells a number of patterns, all essentially plaid but in different color combos. Sure, this isn't as thick as Filson's, but it's more flattering.

Best Solid Flannel Shirt
Everlane The Brushed Flannel Shirt
$90 AT EVERLANE
$90 AT EVERLANE

Sure, Everlane's The Brushed Flannel Shirt is missing the prerequisite of patterning, but everything else is here: the material, which brings softness and sturdiness, and the shape.

Best Japan-Made Flannel Shirt
Warehouse & Co. Lot.3104 One Wash Flannel Shirt
Courtesy
$159 AT HINOYA.SHOP

Warehouse & Co. Lot.3104's Japan-made flannel shirts are a faithful reproduction of pre-'50s era shirts. The brand also reproduces buttons from the era and matches them with their chosen colorways. If you're looking for an investment piece that'll get better with age, go with this option.

American Trench Canclini Plaid Flannel Shirt
$250 AT AMERICANTRENCH.COM

"Our flannel this season uses fabric from the Canclini mill of Italy," American Trench founder Jacob Hurwitz says. "The fabric is crazy soft and brushed to perfection, but not heavy. The colors are very contemporary: rust orange with olive and cream."

He's right, because this flannel feels far removed from the forest, which makes it perfect to pair with khakis and sneakers.

Woolrich Flannel Check Cruiser Shirt
Now 29% off
$110 AT WOOLRICH.COM

Also a storied outdoors brand, Woolrich makes a number of fashionable flannel shirts with historical shirtmaking references aplenty. Just look at the asymmetrical pockets, for example, a design choice that reflects an era when pockets had true purpose.

Pendleton Board Shirt
$149 AT BACKCOUNTRY

Pendleton's Board Shirt has been favored by the Beach Boys and hailed as one of the best flannel shirts on the market for over for decades. It's remained unchanged since the '60s, with its two-pocket design, square hem and loop collar styling. The fabric uses virgin wool milled and woven in Pendleton's famed Oregon-based mill. It's water-, odor-, and stain-resistant and machine-washable so you don't have to be precious on laundry day. If you're not keen on the camp collar design, you can opt for the Lodge Shirt which sports a single pocket and classic button-up placket.

Ralph Lauren Classic Fit Plaid Flannel Workshirt
$168 AT RALPH LAUREN

Itching for a flannel workshirt? Trust the master of Americana, Ralph Lauren. His label's Classic-Fit Plaid Flannel Workshirt comes in several colors — like classic Buffalo Check or this pattern, which is dubbed Off White/Navy Multi. There are flecks of green and yellow in there, too, though.

Wythe New York Flannel Work Shirt
$848 AT WYTHENEWYORK.COM

Upstart New York brand Wythe's Flannel Workshirt skews a little western, but it works — literally. The shirt itself is fashionable yet functional, making for one you'll really want to wear everyday.

Portugese Flannel Mill Shirt
$128 AT STAGPROVISIONS.COM

Is it any surprise that a brand that's been crafting flannel shirts through multiple generations is a great option? I mean, the brand has flannel in the name. Portuguese Flannel makes a ton of variations its bread-and-butter shirts every season, each made by highly-skilled craftspeople using exclusive fabrics made in-house.

Pladra Elli Everyday Flannel Shirt
$89 AT PLADRA.COM

Pladra makes a number of mid- and heavyweight flannel shirts, each with their own custom interior liners. They're patterned, just like the shirt itself, but with nature scenes and graphic designs, not plaid. Plus, they're fairly priced and come in sizes small through XXL Tall.

More Top Layers for Men
best flannels
Everlane
