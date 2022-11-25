This Fitness and Lounge Apparel is Super Soft — And It's on Sale Now

Looking for more Black Friday deals? Bookmark our collection page, where we'll be highlighting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the month.



Vuori makes some of the most comfortable sweats, shorts and tees — and today you can snag both tops and bottoms at a discounted price right now, including up to 30 percent off its Kore Shorts. The brand's silky fabric upgrades your basic gym tee, so you can wear the shirt to a HIIT workout or a Saturday afternoon soccer game. Each piece features performance-enhancing add-ons, like ventilating perforations, moisture-wicking fabric and an athletic fit.



Kore Short Vuori Clothing vuoriclothing.com SHOP NOW

Vuori's Kore Shorts are not only comfortable but also versatile — meaning they can handle tough gym workouts but are also great for lounging around the house or running errands. And the athletic shorts are still available to shop in a few colors at a significant discount.

The Rise Tee Vuori Clothing vuoriclothing.com SHOP NOW

Of course, that's just one example of the many, many deals available during this sale. Other highlights include the brand's Rise performance tees, the Ponto performance pants and so much more. Plus, if you spend over $75, you'll get free shipping, and qualifying purchases over $150 will receive a free had as an added gift. The brand's gear rarely goes on sale and sizing is already limited, so we highly recommend shopping these deals while they last.

SAVE NOW