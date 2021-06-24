Birkenstocks Rarely Go on Sale but Now They’re 25-30% Off

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

Birkenstocks rarely go on sale. Founded in 1774, the German sandal company is known for its contoured cork footbeds and sturdy leather straps. If you want to pick up a pair for a steal, head over to End Clothing today. Currently, there are some different versions of the Arizona model up to 30 percent off at the bottom of the Birkenstock brand page — prices start at just $29. Sizes are limited in some offerings, but when was the last time you could even score a pair of Birks at a discount?

