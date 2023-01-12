Today's Top Stories
The 17 Best Sheets for Every Kind of Sleeper

We tested 46 different bed sheet sets to find the best bedding for every type of sleeper, at every budget.

By Tyler Chin, Will Price and Grace Cooper
best sheets 2021
Brooklinen

Buying decent sheets is confusing and almost laughably so. What is sateen? Someone told me thread count doesn’t matter anymore — is that true? What in the world do plys mean, and why are there staples in cotton?

All fair questions and all the result of a decades-long practice by brands bamboozling customers in hopes they’d just buy bedding without thought. Luckily, the reign of the thread-count scammers and quality skimpers is ending. In their place: a wave of direct-to-consumer brands that skip out on distribution and stocking costs in favor of materials and craftsmanship. And with them, mega brands, too, have become at least a bit more honest about their affordable offerings. We tested out 46 different sheet sets to find out which ones do their job the best to complement the investment you put into your mattress and maybe even your bed frame.

      What’s the Best Thread Count?

      “Pumped-up numbers with inferior, multi-ply yarn, the [thread count] numbers are often lies to begin with. A higher thread count doesn’t equate to better quality. Stay within the 200- to 300-range and you’ll be good,” said Jimmy McDonald, cofounder of Authenticity50.

      Every sheet maker we spoke with echoed a similar sentiment. Thread count just isn’t a good measure of quality as a standalone figure, apart from exposing sellers who are (probably) trying to rip you off. If you see any sheets above with a thread count of 500 or above, regardless of material or weave, feel free to take that as a big red sign that says “BS.” There are only so many threads you can squeeze into a square inch of fabric, so these higher thread counts are either adding plies to their sheet and counting those as double or artificially weaving in more threads, which is only going to make for a hotter, heavier sheet anyway.

      What’s the Difference Between Percale and Sateen?

      The vast majority of people sleep on percale — it’s crisp, cool and versatile. Its balanced weave allows air to flow through the sheet and allows the sheet to stack in areas and “float” above the skin, creating more avenues for air to keep you cool.

      Sateen isn’t without its own strengths, though. Its predominantly vertical, unbalanced weave gives it less rigidity than percale, allowing it to fall and drape on a bed more attractively than other weaves. It’s a better choice for people with significantly more sensitive skin, as it’s much smoother to the touch than other popular bedding weaves and materials.

      Sateen’s downsides pertain to durability and its knack for insulating too much heat. The imbalanced weave of sateen makes it more likely for pilling, sheen loss and tears to occur, so it will typically show wear more quickly. The weave is also responsible for a detracted airflow, meaning you’ll be warmer than you would be under percale.

      What Is “Egyptian Cotton,” and Why Does the Type of Cotton Matter?

      Egyptian cotton is probably the most famous type of cotton, and rightfully so — real Egyptian cotton is extremely long-staple cotton that can be wound into a long, tight and soft yarn that makes for durable, cozy textiles. Unfortunately, odds are the sheets you bought, even if they say they’re made with Egyptian cotton, aren’t. Truth is, there aren’t many good ways to determine if a set of sheets is using all real Egyptian cotton, as brands often use a trace amount to claim it as a marketing tool.

      Supima cotton is an American-grown variety of true Egyptian cotton, and the fabric must be certified by the American Supima Association to call itself Supima (find an updated list of brands that use Supima here). Most premium brands will use one version or another of long or extra-long staple cotton, which is a good indicator the company is using quality materials. As noted above, the longer the staple, the greater the fabric’s durability. It’s also useful to check for a GOTS certification to make sure you’re getting sheets made without any toxic materials and in an ecologically-friendly way.

      Why Does Linen Feel Scratchy at First?

      While all percale and sateen sheets are made from cotton, linen is made from flax, which is a different beast altogether. Where cotton is extracted in a fluffy ball called a boll, the fiber used to make linen is a bast fiber that more resembles what you’d expect from a plant product. Bast fibers are taken from the core of the flax plant and, as such, are not fluffy or pleasant initially — but their tensile strength is naturally higher than cotton.

      The roughness of linen sheets when they ship to your home isn’t indicative of their quality — you have to give linen time to break into its charm. Softer qualities are brought out over time through wash and wear. A good rule of thumb with linen (and all sheets, really) is to give it a good wash right when you get it to start that process.

      How We Tested

      bed
      Sean Tirman

      Since we started testing, we've tried out 46 sets of sheets, resulting in the list you see here, including linen, bamboo, cotton and so on. From how the sheets felt after ten washes to how they felt right out of the box, our testers have spent many nights sleeping on their sheets observing texture, elasticity, breathability and more.

      Although not the most important factor, we wanted to also consider the design of the sheets as well. Are the sheets aesthetically pleasing? Do they have any stylish features, like texture, pattern, etc.? Do they come in a variety of colors?

      And finally, a mark of good sheets is that they only get better with time. So our testers washed the sheets, dried them and washed them again, looking for any signs of pilling, fading or general wear and tear. And although no set of sheets will work for every person, the picks below come pretty darn close.

      Best Overall Sheets
      Riley Percale Sheet Set
      $135 AT RILEY

      • 7 color options
      • Light and crisp option for hot sleepers
      • The sheets feel much more expensive than they are

      • May feel stiff at first
      • Wrinkles easily

      For sub-$150, the Riley Home Percale Sheets are a steal, especially with their premium features like long-staple combed cotton and an understated Baratta stitch. I loved how on a humid summer night, these sheets stay crisp, cool and buttery smooth. And my boyfriend (who is a very hot sleeper) quickly proclaimed these his favorite sheets. We've been sleeping on them for almost three months now, and they've worn like iron. After several washes, they're still just as luxurious as they were out of the box, and are slowly gaining a soft, worn-in feel, which I like. My one warning would be to get them out of the dryer as soon as you can, unless you like sleeping on wrinkly sheets.

      The sheets are not made of Supima, but you’d be forgiven if you thought they were. If you grew up on cotton sheets, this is a high-quality, lightweight set to invest in. The range of colors, the smoothness of the sheets and the overall feel-goodness of them make these the best sheets for your money, whether you’re a broke college student or a billionaire.

      • Material: 100% long-staple cotton percale
      • Sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King
      Best Splurge Sheets
      Cultiver Linen Sheets
      $385 AT CULTIVER.COM

      • Short break-in period in comparison to other sheets
      • 12 solid color and 3 pattern options
      • High-quality and long-lasting

      • Pricey at $385 for a queen-size set

      After sleeping on a number of rough and scraggly linen sheets, we found Cultiver's sheets had a shorter break-in period, thanks to a pre-enzyme wash, compared to comparable linen sheets. Cultiver offers its linen sheets in a wide array of muted and understated colors, which is the result of a first-rate dye process. The weaving, sewing and dyeing are all exceptional, a given considering the price point. At $385 for a queen set, they’re certainly an investment, but they're still nowhere near as expensive as other linen sheets that are of a lesser quality.

      • Material: 100% European flax
      • Sizes: Twin, Queen, King, California King
      Best Budget Sheets
      Target Threshold Organic Cotton Solid Sheets
      $65 AT TARGET

      • No chemical smell out of the box
      • Best sheets you can buy under $100
      • Made with 100% organic cotton

      • Won't last forever

      This one wasn’t even close. Target’s hyper-affordable Threshold-branded sheets easily outclassed the likes of Amazon’s best-selling Mellani sheets, the AmazonBasics line itself, two sets of sub-$50 Walmart sheets and two Ikea sets.

      Cheap sheets make their cheapness known in a variety of ways — some show lousy stitching and begin to fray after one wash; some arrive with an off-putting chemical smell; others simply feel crappy to lie on. The Threshold sheets set themselves apart by retaining the basic reasons you’d buy a percale set in the first place — our tester said they were crisp, cool, easy to clean and reasonably moisture-wicking. And at $65 for a queen and no weird chemical smells, there’s little to no competition at this price point.

      • Material: 100% organic cotton
      • Sizes: Twin, Full, Queen, King, California King
      Best Tencel Sheets
      West Elm Tencel Sheet Set
      West Elm
      Now 10% off
      $157 AT WEST ELM

      • Breathable, and wicks away moisture
      • Richly colored
      • Super soft

      • Oddly shiny

      West Elm's Tencel sheets are famous on TikTok after one social media user praised its silky smooth texture. Tencel as a fabric is one of the best bedding materials for hot sleepers for its ability to wick away moisture and stay cool to the touch, even in severe heat situations. West Elm's sheets are good for those with sensitive skin, and it lacks the scratchiness of cotton or linen sheets while also lacking any of the crinkly noises that may arise when you move around in bed.

      • Material: 100% Tencel Lyocell
      • Sizes: Full, Queen, King, California King
      Best Sheets on Amazon
      Peru Pima Percale Sheet Set
      Amazon
      $140 AT AMAZON

      • Good value
      • Durable and soft

      • Not Supima

      Frankly, buying sheets on Amazon is annoyingly tedious. The all-caps descriptions are fluffy, figuratively speaking, and there’s virtually no way to reprimand brands that try to bullshit you. The “Pima” cotton these sheets are made from is not Supima-certified, but it is extra-long-staple cotton nonetheless — and for a really, really solid price at that. Peru Pima has been making these sheets for quite some time, too, and has its own website that’s manned by people who respond to customer service requests. These sound like low bars to hop, but Amazon may very well be the biggest remaining offender in the old bedding-misinformation scheme.

      • Material: 100% cotton
      • Sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King
      Best Bamboo Sheets
      My Sheets Rock "The Regulator"
      $149 AT MYSHEETSROCK.COM

      • Exceptionally cooling
      • Stretchy enough to fit deep mattresses
      • 9 color options

      • Texture is silky which may take adjusting to

      Lucky for our tester, these sheets did in fact rock. As the name implies, these sheets are designed to be temperature-regulating, making them perfect for cold and hot sleepers alike. Because they're made from high-quality bamboo rayon, the sheets are ultra cooling and silky smooth. "I run hot year-round, even in deep winter, so sheets that help me stay cool are an essential buy," our tester said.

      The sheets also had a hidden detail that blew our tester away: Inside each corner of the fitted sheet, there are tags labeling which side of the bed it should go on, such as "front left." Our tester also loved how stretchy and versatile these sheets were and even found that a full-size fitted sheet was able to fit a queen-size mattress. Needless to say, making the bed was a breeze just like sleeping in the sheets.

      • Material: 100% bamboo rayon
      • Sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King (sold out), Split King
      Best Organic Cotton Sheets
      Boll & Branch Percale Hemmed Sheet Set
      Boll and Branch
      $278 AT BOLL & BRANCH

      • Cool and breathable
      • 8 color options

      • On the expensive side, ranging from $228 to $338

      Though not the sheets that made it famous, Boll & Branch’s percale sheets are stellar. They launched in April of 2018, and out of the mountain of percale sheets I tested, this set stood out for a couple of reasons: The sheets are a bit airier than the company’s signature sheets, which are made for a cooler (but still cozy) sleeping experience. The percale sheets are made using a plain weave (one-under, one-over) with the brand’s signature organic long-staple cotton and utilize two very fine plys (layers) that give structure while maintaining maximum breeziness.

      • Material: 100% organic cotton
      • Sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King, Split King
      Best Affordable Sateen Sheets
      Target Threshold Performance Sheet Set
      Target
      $55 AT TARGET

      • Excellent value
      • Soft against the skin

      • Not particularly breathable
      • Wrinkly

      Similar to the budget percale category, there isn’t much competition here. Target’s sateen offering blew other similarly-price sateen sheets out of the water in softness and looks. In fact, apart from a bit less natural wrinkle resistance, they were on par with the Cuddledown sheets. The biggest marks against them according to our tester pertain to breathability, where they’re easily eclipsed by more premium options. But for less than $50 for a set, not everything can be perfect.

      • Material: 100% cotton sateen
      • Sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King
      Best Sateen Sheets
      Cuddledown Hotel Sateen Sheet Set
      Cuddledown
      $232 AT CUDDLEDOWN.COM

      • Buttery soft and cozy
      • Doesn't get wrinkly
      • Available in a whopping 26 color options

      • Fitted sheet slips off

      It seems everyone on the internet has crowned Cuddledown’s (try and ignore the name) 400-thread count sateen set the champion of sateen. We should note that sateen is not our favorite bedding material — far from it — but for those who take to the buttery softness, heavier, warmer feel and an admittedly gorgeous sheet drape, Cuddledown is pretty damn great. These sheets are made with length to spare (a feature to accommodate all mattress heights), and they proved themselves to be absurdly wrinkle-resistant. The long-staple cotton used makes for a sheet that won’t wear out as quickly as most sateen sets.

      • Material: 100% combed cotton sateen
      • Sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King
      Best Eco-Friendly Sheets
      Pact Room Service Cotton Sateen Sheet Set
      Pact
      Now 25% off
      $142 AT WEARPACT.COM

      • Sustainably made and ethically sourced
      • Comfortable and soft

      • Can be oversized for thinner mattresses
      • Some reviewers complain of pilling

      Pact's sheets are supremely comfortable and cooling, yes, but it's what goes on behind the scenes that truly push this bedding into best-of territory. Pact is a partner with Fair Trade, which ensures its producers work in safe conditions while providing opportunities for workers to enrich their lives; the cotton is certified organic by the Global Organic Textile Standard, and the cotton uses 81% less water than standard cotton while being treated with zero toxins. Even the plastic bags that the sheets come in are 100 percent biodegradable.

      • Material: 100% organic cotton sateen
      • Sizes: Twin, Full, Queen, King, California King
      Best Linen Sheets
      Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set
      Brooklinen
      $299 AT BROOKLINEN

      • Available in beautiful colors and patterns
      • Cool for hot sleepers

      • Slightly thin
      • Need to be softened in the wash

      Linen sheets are notoriously expensive, so “affordable” is relative here. Starting at $269, Brooklinen’s set is as airy as you’d want it to be, but the weave isn’t too loose either, as was common in testing cheaper linens. When compared with the other linen sheets we tested, the Brooklinen set was significantly softer from the get-go (other than Parachute’s garment-dyed set), but they still need a little bit of time in the wash before getting that worn-in linen feel. The relatively low cost, less aggressively-textured feel and a great variety of colors and patterns make Brooklinen’s set a rock-solid linen starter set.

      • Material: 100% European flax
      • Sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King
      Best Flannel Sheets
      L.L.Bean Ultrasoft Comfort Flannel Sheet Set
      LL Bean
      $139 AT L.L.BEAN

      • Incredibly soft, and will soften more with subsequent washings
      • Not too light or heavy
      • Shrink resistant

      • May start pilling

      Cool-weather calls for flannel sheets. L.L.Bean makes the best ones you can buy. They're soft, and they'll only get softer with wash and wear. Plus, they won't shrink, like cheap flannel is known to do. Available in eight colors, the sheets are the perfect way to bring some flair to the bedroom while keeping you warm when the chill is just unbearable.

      • Material: 100% brushed cotton flannel
      • Sizes: Twin, Full, Queen, King, California King
      Best Soft Sheets
      Purple SoftStretch Sheets
      $189 AT PURPLE

      • Soft and stretchy (even after several washes)
      • Good option for hot sleepers

      • If you move a lot in your sleep, you may get tangled in the sheets

      Purple changed the game in the mattress world, and now the brand's done the same in bedding. Just as described in the name, our tester loves how soft and stretchy these sheets are, which is thanks to their rayon, polyester and spandex blend makeup. The elasticity of the sheets helps them to hug the bed snugly, and they're unbelievably soft and smooth with hardly any texture. An unexpected feature of the sheets is that they're also quite cooling, making them the perfect option for hot sleepers. These sheets have become our tester's go-to bedding, and he doesn't foresee changing that anytime soon.

      • Material: 63% rayon from bamboo viscose, 27% polyester, 10% spandex
      • Sizes: Twin/TwinXL, Full, Queen, King/California King, Split King
      Best-Looking Sheets
      Coyuchi Organic Crinkled Percale Sheets
      $208 AT COYUCHI

      • Perfectly broken in
      • Available in 13 beautiful colors

      • A little thin

      Like a well-plated dish can make food taste better, a bed that calls us to it makes sleep better. Coyuchi’s crinkled percale product uses a proprietary low-thread-count weave to create these lightweight, “worn in” sheets. The lower thread count makes them exceptionally airy yet still heavier on the body — almost like a linen sheet might feel. Pair the sheets and pillowcases with Coyuchi’s traditional percale duvet cover for the coziest, most-photogenic bed imaginable.

      • Material: 100% organic cotton
      • Sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King
      Best Percale Sheets
      Thuma Percale Suite Sheet Set
      $225 AT THUMA.CO

      • Oeko-Tex certified
      • Exact dimensions listed, so you know if the sheets will fit your mattress
      • Smooth and breathable

      • Only come in one color (white)

      Thuma, the brand behind one of the best beds you can buy, has now branched out to bedding with two new releases: linen and percale sheets. I tried both sets, and they were both soft, luxurious and comfortable. But the percale sheets in particular blew me away. Right out of the box the 100% cotton sheets were so smooth it felt like I was sleeping at a five-star hotel. The percale was a little stiff but not uncomfortably so, and it softened with each wash. These percale sheets feel a little more structured than others I've tried, which helps them stay snug and secure on my bed throughout the night. Thuma also added little tags inside the fitted sheet marking which sides were meant to go at the top or bottom of the bed, which was a thoughtful detail that makes making the bed a whole lot easier.

      • Materials: 100% cotton
      • Sizes: Twin, Full, Queen, King, California King
      Best Sheets for Hot Sleepers
      Buffy Eucalyptus Sheet Set
      Buffy
      Now 15% off
      $169 AT BUFFY

      • Incredibly cooling
      • Available in 10 colors and patterns
      • Dyed with natural materials

      • Thin material
      • Fitted sheet loses its elasticity over time

      Hot sleepers are a common breed, and they'll be happy to know that the solution to their problem is Buffy's Eucalyptus Sheet Set. Eucalyptus might not be the first material that comes to mind when it comes to bedding, but you may be more familiar with Tencel, the name brand of lyocell. These sheets are made of lyocell, which is derived from eucalyptus, and it's incredible at keeping sleepers cool at night while also being completely biodegradable (these sheets are even dyed with natural materials).

      They also happen to be the softest sheets I've ever slept on, somehow walking the line between super cozy and amazingly breathable. Get these sheets if you're sick and tired of sweating through your bedding at night.

      • Material: 100% lyocell
      • Sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King
      Best Affordable Linen Sheets
      Sijo LuxeWeave Linen Sheet Set
      $255 AT SIJOHOME.COM

      • Affordable, especially for linen
      • Comes in 7 colors

      • A little coarse out of the box
      • Flat sheet is an extra $100+

      Unlike other types of sheets, the price for a good linen set can cost you at least a few hundred — which is why these sheets from Sijo are such a great deal at only $155 (not including a flat sheet). Our tester has been sleeping on these stone-washed sheets all summer and has found them to be comfortable and delightfully cooling. "My partner runs hot, and I run cold, but both of us were comfortable using these sheets," she said. Made from 100% flax linen from France, the sheets are Oeko-Tex certified and available in seven beautiful colorways. And as linen tends to do, the sheets have gotten softer over time with washing but still maintain that nice woven texture.

      • Materials: 100% flax linen
      • Sizes: Full, Queen, King, California King
      More Bedding Guides
      three comforters
      Courtesy
      Tyler Chin is Gear Patrol’s Associate Staff Writer.
      Assistant Editor, Home and Design Will Price is Gear Patrol’s home and drinks editor.
      Grace Cooper is a Commerce Writer at Gear Patrol, covering deals on everything from home to hiking.
