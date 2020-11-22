How to Save on Sonos Speakers With the Upgrade Program Discount

If you've owned Sonos speakers for a long time and were thinking about upgrading or expanding your Sonos system, there's something that you need to know. Sonos just announced a new Upgrade Program that allows long-time Sonos owners to buy new Sonos speakers and get up to a 30-percent discount. This is not a trade-in program; you'll still keep your old Sonos speakers. It's an initiative by Sonos to encourage long-time listeners to expand their system with some newer products.

Here's how it works:

Go to the Upgrade Program's landing page and sign into your Sonos account. Check the list of the Sonos speakers that you own to see which ones make you eligible for a discount.

The following devices will net you a 15% discount (that's $120 off a Sonos Arc):

Connect:Amp (Gen 2)

Connect (Gen 2)

Play:1

Play:3

Play:5 (Gen 2)

Playbar

Playbase

These even older devices net you a 30% discount (that's $240 off a Sonos Arc):

Sonos Boost

Sonos Bridge

Connect:Amp (Gen 1)

Connect (Gen 1)

Play:5 (Gen 1)

The catch is that you can only use a discount code once per speaker. But you get a discount for each of the Sonos speakers that's eligible for an upgrade. So if you have two older Play:1 speakers, you get two 15-percent discount codes which can be applied to two new speakers.

