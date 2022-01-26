Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Sur La Table Has a Huge Cookware Sale Happening Now

A rare chance to get markdowns on celebrated brands like Staub, Le Creuset and All-Clad.

By Tyler Chin
sur la table cast iron sale lead
Courtesy

Sur La Table is holding a huge sale on cookware and home goods, but the deals won’t last long. Save on a variety of renowned kitchenware brands and their signature goods like a Staub round cocotte or a Le Creuset Dutch oven. If you’re not in the market for cast iron, you can still save on essentials like an All-Clad nonstick skillet set or a Scanpan wok. As a bonus, your new favorite cookware piece ships free with purchases over $75.

All-Clad d5 Weeknight Pan
surlatable.com
SAVE NOW
Le Creuset Buffet Casserole with Glass Lid
surlatable.com
SAVE NOW

Also, be sure to check out the coffee and tea sales along with the knife sales to really round out and refresh your kitchen.

SAVE NOW

