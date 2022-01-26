Sur La Table Has a Huge Cookware Sale Happening Now

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.
Sur La Table is holding a huge sale on cookware and home goods, but the deals won’t last long. Save on a variety of renowned kitchenware brands and their signature goods like a Staub round cocotte or a Le Creuset Dutch oven. If you’re not in the market for cast iron, you can still save on essentials like an All-Clad nonstick skillet set or a Scanpan wok. As a bonus, your new favorite cookware piece ships free with purchases over $75.
Also, be sure to check out the coffee and tea sales along with the knife sales to really round out and refresh your kitchen.
Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today
$258 $180 (30% OFF)
Made with hard-wearing water-resistant British Millerain waxed canvas and insulated with PrimaLoft, this shirt jacket is lightweight and warm, making it ideal for layering all the way through spring.
$340 $180 (47% OFF)
Staub's enameled cast iron is versatile, distributes heat evenly, and works with any heat source, including induction. This is one of our favorite pieces of cookware.
$179 $129 (27% OFF)
This recreation of a 70s Q Timex looks good with anything, has Timex's iconic INDIGLO, and features a reliable, accurate quartz movement. A classic watch at an excellent price.
$7,995 $6,796 (15% OFF)
Is anything left to be said about the Eames chair? This is one of the most iconic pieces of furniture to come out of the 20th century and is a must-have for any furniture aficionados (if you can afford it).
$188 $141 (25% OFF)
Let's face it, the bad weather isn't going to be going anywhere anytime soon — April showers are still over two months away. Get a durable, stylish boot that will keep your feet dry and comfortable through the worst weather of the year.
$549 $449 (18% OFF)
This is one of the best deals that we've seen on the super sleek AirPods Max, which feature impeccable Apple connectivity, hi-fi audio, active noise canceling and 20 hours of battery life.
$198 $129 (35% OFF)
This take on the iconic trucker jacket silhouette is the perfect balance between classic style and upgraded materials. The indigo waffle cotton looks like standard cotton from afar but up close gives the jacket a completely different texture.
$140 $70 (50% OFF)
These two nonstick pans will round out any kitchen setup. The modern rounded design looks excellent and stay-cool handles keep you from accidentally burning yourself.
$130 $91 (30% OFF)
Handwoven in Maine with Maine-made rope, this doormat will be a welcome sight to you and anyone who crosses the threshold into your home or apartment.
$249 $180 (24% OFF)
Previously on sale for $7 more, this is now the lowest price we've ever seen on Apple's premium AirPods Pro wireless earbuds. And that makes this the best time to buy for anyone that's been waiting.
$90 $72 (20% OFF)
Originally a tennis shoe in the '80s, the Killshot 2 has become one of Nike's most coveted kicks. After years of only being available through J.Crew, they are now available in multiple colorways directly from Nike. They sell out almost every time they go on sale, so act fast to get yourself a pair.
$249 $174 (30% OFF)
According to REI, this jacket is discontinued, which could make this your last chance to snag one of our favorite puffers of all time — so act now!