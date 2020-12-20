Get the Perfect Flask for Camping Trips While It’s This Cheap

Looking for even more great savings? Subscribe to our daily newsletter Today’s Best Deals and have them sent straight to your inbox.



Whiskey and campfires: they go together. Actually, quality spirits of any type seem to mesh nicely with outdoor adventures. Rarely do we find ourselves needing a full bottle, though; it’s just one more (potentially breakable) thing to stuff into our backpacks. That’s where a flask comes in. It’s a vessel that one can describe using the same traits as our favorite outdoor gear: lightweight, durable, packable.



And while a flask handmade from pewter makes a pretty picture, we like Stanley’s Classic Flask because it has a wide opening that’s easy to fill and clean and a stainless steel body that we aren’t afraid to toss across a campsite. It’s also wildly affordable, especially today. You can get one for just $18, thanks to a discount at Huckberry that brings it close to its lowest price ever.

Price: $25 $18

SHOP NOW

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io