Get the Perfect Flask for Camping Trips While It’s This Cheap

Whiskey and campfires: they go together. Actually, quality spirits of any type seem to mesh nicely with outdoor adventures. Rarely do we find ourselves needing a full bottle, though; it’s just one more (potentially breakable) thing to stuff into our backpacks. That’s where a flask comes in. It’s a vessel that one can describe using the same traits as our favorite outdoor gear: lightweight, durable, packable.
And while a flask handmade from pewter makes a pretty picture, we like Stanley’s Classic Flask because it has a wide opening that’s easy to fill and clean and a stainless steel body that we aren’t afraid to toss across a campsite. It’s also wildly affordable, especially today. You can get one for just $18, thanks to a discount at Huckberry that brings it close to its lowest price ever.
Made In has your back this holiday season with an exclusive offer for Gear Patrol readers. Right now, the cookware brand is offering free overnight shipping on all orders over $200 with the code GP-OVERNIGHT.
The Jabra Elite Active 85t are sports-focused headphones with noise-canceling technology and great sound quality for listening to music and taking calls. Also compatible with Siri, Alexa or Google Assistant, this is one of our top picks for sports-focused earbuds.
The V10 was Dyson's monumental achievement in 2018, and still holds up today despite being usurped by the V11. That means it's a bit more affordable, making it a better value — especially with $100 off.
Celebrate Pride with this watch from Todd Snyder and Timex, one of our favorite collaborations out there. $10,000 of proceeds will go to LGBTQ foundations Rainbow Railroad and Sylvia Rivera Law Project.
Deemed our Best Upgrade Cooler for two years running, the Venture is rated to hold up for up to two weeks. It might be slightly less sleek than some of our other favorites, but it's just as rugged and capable of keeping your goods cold for extended periods of time.
This is one of the best recovery message devices on the market, upgraded with Bluetooth capability. While the Theragun has the better overall design and usability, the Hypervolt is your best choice from a budget standpoint (and we like that it’s quieter).
An upgrade to the Nano 9, a Gear Patrol favorite, the Nano X doubles down on everything that was good about the previous iteration and makes it even better. This is our pick for the best CrossFit and HIIT workout shoe you can buy.
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io