A Bunch of Nomad's Best Apple and MagSafe Accessories Are Up to 20% Off

Nomad makes some of our absolute favorite tech accessories, especially when it comes to Apple-compatible gear. While they're great at any price, they're even better when they're on sale. And right now, the brand is having a big outlet sale with prices slashed by up to 20 percent — and that includes phone cases, headphone cases, watch straps and more.
The deals stretch far and wide across the brand's deep catalog, but there are certainly a few highlights among them. They include one of our favorite Qi chargers, the Nomad Base Station Apple Watch Mount Edition, which can charge your Apple Watch, iPhone and AirPods all at the same time — and efficiently, at that. Others include this rugged Kevlar charging cable, this gorgeous AirPods leather case, the waterproof Sport Band (for your Apple Watch) and so many more.
If you're in need of an accessory refresh for your Apple gear, you're not going to find a better brand out there than Nomad. But you don't want to sleep on these deals, as these deals won't last for long.