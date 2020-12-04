If you've bought a new smartphone in the last few years, there's a good chance that it supports wireless charging. Android smartphones have supported it for almost a decade, while Apple, admittedly late to the party, introduced the first iPhone to support wireless charging to 2017 — it was the iPhone 8— and every new iPhone has supported it since.

The Shortlist

best wireless chargers
Belkin Boost Up Wireless Charging Stand

Price: $34.99 $29.99

The Belkin Boost Up Wireless Charging Stand is capable of delivering 10-watts of power and fast-charging any iPhone or Android. The stand design allows for horizontal and landscape orientation.

SHOP NOW

best wireless chargers
Nomad Base Station (Apple Watch Edition)

Price: $149.95

The Base Station wirelessly charge three devices at the same time no matter where you put them on the pad. The Apple Watch Edition adds a floating puck for an Apple Watch.

SHOP NOW

best wireless chargers
RavPower Fast Wireless Charger

Price: $25.99

This RavPower is capable of fast charging most smartphones as fast as they allow, and comes with the necessary wall adapter and charging cable for less than $30.

SHOP NOW

Wireless charging is convenient because it allows you to charge your smartphone without the need of a charging cable. You just place it on the charging pad or stand and — boom — it starts charging. There are a couple tradeoffs with wireless charging, however. The main one is that it typically won't charge your smartphone as fast as a wired connection. Also, wireless charging solutions are a little more expensive.

Wireless chargers will work with Android and iPhone

iPhones and Androids both us a wireless charging standard called "Qi" (pronounced "chee"), so all chargers that use that standard (virtually all of the modern ones) can charge both phones. Most Android smartphones can wirelessly accept up to 10-watts of power, while iPhones can wirelessly accept up to 7.5-watts of power. And yes, that means that Androids can wirelessly charge a little faster.

Related Stories
iPhone 12 Pro vs iPhone 12 Pro Max: Camera Battle
The Best Laptop Stands for a Better Home Office

The iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max can accept up to 15-watts of power over Apple's new MagSafe standard, which is twice as much as over a traditional wireless charger. But MagSafe is, at its core, still a Qi charger, so it can charge older iPhones and Android alike, albeit slower.

The other thing you need to consider before buying a wireless charger is how many devices you need it to charge at once. These days, many wireless earbuds, headphones and smartwatches support wireless charging, and you can buy a wireless charger that can charge several devices at once — but those are also more expensive.

Belkin Boost Up Wireless Charging Stand

best wireless chargers
Courtesy

Best All-Around

The Belkin Boost Up Wireless Charging Stand is one of the best wireless chargers for a number of reasons. Its 10-watts of power mean that it's capable of fast charging every non-MagSafe capable phone as fast as it can be wirelessly charged. It can charge a smartphone either vertically and horizontally, which is great for streamers who need to watch videos while they charge. It's also very affordable and comes with the necessary wall adapter, which frustratingly is becoming less and less common.

Price: $34.99 $29.99

SHOP NOW

Nomad Base Station (Apple Watch Edition)

best wireless chargers
Courtesy

Best Upgrade

Nomad makes few different versions of the Base Station. The Apple Watch Edition is a little more expensive, but it also adds a floating puck to charge your Apple Watch. On top of that, the Base Station can wirelessly charge two smartphones (or a iPhone and AirPods Pro) at the same time. It's also one of the nicest looking wireless charging pads out there, and one of the very few that does not require you to place your gadgets very precisely over the charger's induction coils, making it extra user friendly.

Price: $149.95

SHOP NOW

RavPower Fast Wireless Charger

best wireless chargers
Courtesy

Best Budget

If you're looking for a traditional wireless charging pad, this one by RavPower is an easy one to recommend. It's capable of fast charging most smartphones. It comes with the necessary wall adapter and charging cable. And it's less than $30.

Price: $25.99

SHOP NOW

Apple MagSafe Charger

best wireless chargers
Courtesy

The MagSafe Charger is specifically designed to work with the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. This is because Apple's new iPhones are integrated with a magnet that allows them to magnetically connect to this MagSafe Charger and then charge faster. That's right, this MagSafe Charge can charge the newest iPhones at 15-watts (except for the 12 mini, which maxes out at 12-watts), which is twice the 7.5-watt speed that all other iPhones accept from a wireless charger. The only downside is that the recommended 20-watt USB-C charger is sold separately.

Price: $39

SHOP NOW

Anker PowerWave Stand Upgraded

best wireless chargers
Courtesy

Anker has been making some of our favorite wireless chargers for years. The PowerWave Stand Upgraded is neat because it allows you to charge your smartphone vertically (traditionally) or horizontally, in case you want to watch a video on your smartphone as it charges. It also supports up to 10-watts of charging, so it'll charge your iPhone or Android fast. The only downside is that it doesn't include a wall adapter, so you'll have to buy your own.

Price: $19.99

SHOP NOW


Google Pixel Stand

best wireless chargers
Courtesy

If you have a Pixel smartphone from the last few years (Pixel 3 or later), there is a legit advantage to buying the Pixel Stand. It effectively turns your Pixel smartphone into a smart display with Google Assistant while charging; it can display albums from Google Photos or display the weather. It also charges via USB-C and is capable of wireless charging any compatible smartphone.

Price: $79

SHOP NOW

Belkin 3-in-1 Wireless Charger with MagSafe

best wireless chargers
Courtesy

We're still in the early days of MagSafe, but right now this is one of the few non-Apple MagSafe wireless chargers that can also wirelessly charge your other devices. Specifically, its designed to also wirelessly charge your AirPods and Apple Watch. It's pretty expensive, but it does come with its own charging cable and wall adapter. And if you don't like the white finish, it's also available in black.

Price: $149.99

SHOP NOW

PhoneSoap Wireless

best wireless chargers
Courtesy

This is a 2-in-1 wireless charger and UV-light sanitizer — and yes, it can charge your smartphone and sanitize it at the same time. It has a convenient USB-A charging port on its outside, which allows it to act as a sort of hub to charge another device. Also, the case is large enough to sanitize your other EDC besides your smartphone, such as your keys or wallet.

Price: $99.95

SHOP NOW

Apple MagSafe Duo

best wireless chargers
Courtesy

The MagSafe Duo is Apple's fancy new 2-in-1 wireless charger that has a foldable design. It can charge any iPhone 12 via MagSafe and an Apple Watch at the same time. It's really optimized as a travel charger, as it can fold up into a light and compact formfactor that can be easily packed into a bag. It costs $129, which isn't cheap, especially given that it doesn't come with a wall adapter. To get working to its full potential, Apple recommends pairing it with a 20-watt power USB-C adapter that supports Power Delivery (PD).

Price: $129

SHOP NOW

Mophie Dual Wireless Charging Pad

best wireless chargers
Courtesy

Mophie is another big name in wireless charging that makes a wide variety of high-quality wireless charging pads and stands. This is its Dual Wireless Charging pad. It's capable of wireless charging two devices at once. Plus, it has an integrated USB-A port that, if you have an extra charging cable, allows you to charge a third device.

Price: $69.95

SHOP NOW

Editor's Picks: Best Cyber Week Deals

ebay don
eBay Rolex Watch Deal

Presented by eBay

SHOP NOW

Save Up to 30% on Rolex Watches

If you’re ready to spring for your Grail Rolex, this holiday season is the perfect time. eBay has thousands of beautiful Rolexes on sale. Right now, you can save up to 30 percent on the Rolex of your dreams.

READ MORE

Steelcase Series 1 Ergonomic Mesh Task Chair
Steelcase Series 1 Ergonomic Mesh Task Chair
wayfair.com
SHOP NOW

$737.00 $353 (52% off)

Our Just Get This pick for a better office chair, the Steelcase Series 1 chair is the best value on the market. On sale for under $400, this is the office chair purchase to make.

READ OUR OFFICE CHAIRS GUIDE

Breville Barista Pro Espresso Machine,
Breville Barista Pro Espresso Machine,
amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$800 $700 ($100 off)

Sporting a digital interface like the popular (and much pricier) Oracle and a built-in grinder, dosing mechanism and milk wand like the stellar value Barista Express line, the Barista Pro is a more user and budget-friendly version of the brand’s entry and enthusiast-level espresso machines. Take advantage of this first and rare discount on this popular model.

READ ABOUT THE BARISTA PRO

Sennheiser HD 450BT
Sennheiser HD 450BT
sennheiser.com
SHOP NOW

$200 $150 ($50 off)

The HD 450BT's standout feature is the price; they cost $200, which is significantly less expensive than the company’s flagship noise-canceling headphones, the $400 Momentum 3 Wireless. Additionally, the HD 450BT charge via USB-C and will get roughly 30 hours of playtime with ANC turned on. Save $50 for a limited time.

READ OUR GUIDE TO BEST HEADPHONES OF CES 2020

August Smart Lock Pro + Connect Wi-Fi
August Smart Lock Pro + Connect Wi-Fi
amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$290 $186 ($104 off)

One of our top picks for smart locks, the August Home Smart Lock Pro is easy to install and works with all major smart home ecosystems. 

READ MORE ABOUT AUGUST SMART HOME

Levi's Trucker Jacket
Levi's Trucker Jacket
levis.com
SHOP NOW

$89.50 $63 (30% off w/code YESPLS)

A classic, versatile silhouette  from the brand that started it all. Wear it in the spring over a tee, or layer it under an overcoat in colder weather.  

READ OUR GUIDE TO DENIM JACKETS

Philips Norelco Showerproof Body Trimmer and Shaver
Philips Norelco Showerproof Body Trimmer and Shaver
amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$70 $50 (29% off) 

Save on this well-reviewed, versatile grooming tool. With dual sides, five adjustable settings and self-sharpening blades, you can up your grooming game in the shower.

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST BEARD TRIMMERS

Adidas Ultraboost 20s
Adidas Ultraboost 20s
adidas.com
SHOP NOW

$180.00 $126.00 (30% off w/code CELEBRATE)

The Adidas Ultraboost has been a Gear Patrol favorite since it launched in 2015. They're a perfect crossover for training and run commuting. While they go on sale often, 30% off for all colorways is a good find. 

READ OUR BEST RUNNING SHOES GUIDE

Rain Design Laptop Stand
Rain Design Laptop Stand
amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$50 $40 (20% off)

Chances are you're still working from home. And video-calling, content-streaming, etc. Which is why you need this Mac-compatible laptop stand.

READ OUR GUIDE TO LAPTOP STANDS

Clarks Wallabee Boot
Clarks Wallabee Boot
clarksusa.com
SHOP NOW

$160 $96 (40% off w/code EXTRA40)

A classic, versatile boot that are basically pillows for your feet, now for under $100.

READ OUR BEST BOOTS GUIDE

Caraway Cook Set
Caraway Cook Set
caraway.com
SHOP NOW

$495 $395 ($100 off)

Ditch the chemicals with Caraway’s ceramic-coated cookware. This complete set comes equipped with pan & lid storage units and works on all energy sources.

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST GIFTS FOR CHEFS AND HOME COOKS

Mophie 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad
Mophie 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad
amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$140 $96 (31% off)

This class-leading multi-device wireless charger is an easy and now much more affordable way to eliminate annoying wires from your nightstand, desk, or kitchen counter.

SHOP MORE CYBER MONDAY TECH DEALS

Old Navy 5-Pack of Triple Layer Pleated Face Masks
Old Navy 5-Pack of Triple Layer Pleated Face Masks
oldnavy.com
SHOP NOW

$12.50 $9 (28% off)

You can just get a 5-pack of basic, affordable patterned masks from Old Navy and not worry about masks again.

READ OUR GUIDE TO AFFORDABLE FACE MASKS

22 L Unbound Series™ Soft Cooler Pack
22 L Unbound Series™ Soft Cooler Pack
hydroflask.com
SHOP NOW

$199.95 $149.96 ($49.54 off)

The 22L Unbound is our pick for Best Soft Cooler because it's sleek, has plenty of storage space (we fit 24 cans of beer), is comfortable to wear on short jaunts and utilizes Hydro Flask's superior insulating technologies to keep contents cool for up to 48 hours.

READ OUR BEST COOLERS GUIDE

Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter
Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter
amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$19.00 $16.99 ($2.01 off)

Did you just get a new iPhone 12? Do you lose chargers all the time like us? While the discount isn't huge, this is a useful buy if you want to take advantage of your new phone's MagSafe capabilities. 

READ OUR MAGSAFE ACCESSORIES GUIDE

REI Big Haul Rolling Duffel
REI Big Haul Rolling Duffel
rei.com
SHOP NOW

$289 $144 (50% off)
Now's the time to grab travel gear at great prices. Half off a rugged duffel with oversized wheels that can handle almost any terrain? Yes please. Grab one now before they sell out.

READ MORE ABOUT REI'S CYBERWEEK SALE

Zojirushi Stainless Steel Mug, 16oz, Smoky Blue
Zojirushi Stainless Steel Mug, 16oz, Smoky Blue
amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$45 $20 (56% off)

Offered in a number of colors and sizes, Zojirushi mugs are renowned for their quality. This one keeps beverages hot for up to six hours, and there’s a five-year warranty on the heat retention, so you’re essentially getting five years of steaming java in one purchase.

READ OUR BEST TRAVEL MUGS GUIDE

Hydroflask 32 oz Lightweight Wide Bottle
Hydroflask 32 oz Lightweight Wide Bottle
hydroflask.com
SHOP NOW

$50 $37 (25% off)

Hydro Flask’s new insulated bottle construction features narrower vacuum-sealed walls that make this water bottle lighter than others but no less capable of keeping contents cold, or hot. It’s not just the best insulated water bottle available; it’s one of the best new products of the year.

READ OUR GUIDE TO BEST TRAVEL MUGS

Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set
Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set
brooklinen.com
SHOP NOW

$259.00 $220 (15% off)

This linen sheet set is as airy as you’d want it to be, but the weave isn’t too loose either, as was common in testing cheaper linens. The low cost and variety of colors make it a rock-solid starter set.

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST SHEETS

VANSAuthentic Washed Sneaker
VANSAuthentic Washed Sneaker
nordstromrack.com
SAVE NOW

$60 $30 (50% off)

Pick up a classic pair of sneakers for a throwback price.

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST SNEAKERS UNDER $50

Stanley Outdoor Growler Gift Set
Stanley Outdoor Growler Gift Set
amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$80 $60 (25% off)

Keep your IPA at the perfect temperature for 24 hours and do social-distancing right with this growler and set of stainless steel tumblers. 

READ OUR GUIDE TO THIS YEAR'S FALL BEERS

Flash Furniture High Back Mesh Chair
Flash Furniture High Back Mesh Chair
amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$146.90 $125.99 ($20.91 off)

With an adjustable headrest and a tilt tension adjustment knob, this is the best office chair under $150 we've found. While adjustable armrests would be nice, saving even more on this commendable seating option is too good to pass up.

READ OUR OFFICE CHAIRS GUIDE

AGV Sportmodular Carbon Stripes Helmet
AGV Sportmodular Carbon Stripes Helmet
revzilla.com
SHOP NOW

$850 $570 (33% off)

This dynamic modular helmet gives you the best of both worlds, while also offering MotoGP-inspired carbon fiber protection

READ OUR GUIDE TO WINTER MOTORCYCLE GEAR

Drop Ibara Slim Rinse Denim
Drop Ibara Slim Rinse Denim
drop.com
SHOP NOW

$129.00 $70.00 ($59 off)

These relaxed slim fits with a medium rise were already a ridiculously good price before the $59 off. For the quality, this might be the best Black Friday deal on jeans you'll find. 

READ OUR REVIEW

Le Creuset Round Wide Dutch Oven
Le Creuset Round Wide Dutch Oven
lecreuset.com
SHOP NOW

$380.00 $250.00 ($130 off)

It's braising season, and this classic Dutch oven can weather any dish you throw at it. If you haven't added the classic Le Creuset Dutch Oven to your kitchen, now's your chance.

READ OUR STAUB VS. LE CREUSET COMPARISON

Everlane The Skinny Fit Jean
Everlane The Skinny Fit Jean
everlane.com
SHOP NOW

$68.00 $34.00 (50% off)

Everlane’s jeans come from a highly-respected Japanese denim mill but at a price point way less than you'd expect. And at half off they're an easy buy in any of the washes.

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST JEANS

Kammok Roo Double Hammock
Kammok Roo Double Hammock
kammok.com
SHOP NOW

$79 $63 (20% off)

Our favorite camping hammock can swing up to 500 pounds and packs down to the size of a grapefruit.

READ MORE ABOUT KAMMOK

The TS x Gear Patrol Reversible Able Vest
The TS x Gear Patrol Reversible Able Vest
taylorstitch.com
SHOP NOW

$168.00 $138 (18% off)

Our first collab with our friends Taylor Stitch, the Reversible Able Vest (and the Lombarid Jacket as well) offers an Arid Camo on one side with Taylor Stitch's proprietary Boss Duck on the other. Score 18% off on this collab now and snatch one a perfect layering garment. Special funding pricing ends 12/5.

READ MORE ON THE COLLABORATION