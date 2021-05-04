Today's Top Stories
This Ray-Ban Sale Has Every Pair You Could Want

Starting today, Ashford is offering its entire lineup of Ray-Bans at a huge discount.

By Gerald Ortiz
ray ban deal
Ray-Ban

The Wayfarer. The Aviator. The Clubmaster. Each one of these sunglasses has earned its rightful place in the sunglasses hall of fame and they’re all made by Ray-Ban.

Starting today, the classic American eyewear retailer has put its entire stock of iconic sunglasses and eyeglasses on sale for up to 80 percent off.

But don’t drag your feet. The sale is not going to last with discounts this deep.

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

Anker Portable Charger
Anker Portable Charger
Anker amazon.com
$34 $43

$9 OFF (21%)

This compact, lightweight portable charger packs a punch — you can charge an iPhone almost three times on one full charge. Never run out of battery again.

Ray-Ban Original Wayfarer
Ray-Ban Original Wayfarer
ray ban ray-ban.com
$161 $211

$50 OFF (24%)

These shades are an icon — need we say more? No matter what you're wearing, a pair of Ray-Ban Wayfarers will always look great and elevate your style. Plus, they're polarized. 

Herman Miller Sayl Chair
Herman Miller Sayl Chair
skimresources.com
$463 $545

$82 OFF (15%)

Inspired by the Golden Gate Bridge, this is everything you could want in a desk chair: airy, comfortable, visually striking and a great value. Every GP staffer sits in one of these at the office.

August Smart Lock Pro
August Smart Lock Pro
August Home amazon.com
$151 $230

$79 OFF (34%)

Keeping your home under lock and key is immensely important, so why not add a layer of protection? This one from August is our pick for the best smart lock you can buy for your home. 

AeroGarden Harvest
AeroGarden Harvest
skimresources.com
$120 $150

$30 OFF W/ CODE MOM2021 (20%)

Whether you want to move some of your most frequently used herbs indoors or don't have space outside for a garden, the AeroGarden Harvest is a perfect solution, with clearance for up to a foot of growth and room for 6 plants that grow five times faster than soil.

The Mirror
The Mirror
mirror skimresources.com
$1,345 $1,745

$150 OFF + FREE SHIPPING AND INSTALLATION W/ CODE MOTHERSDAY21

When you're not using it, it functions just like any other mirror in your house. When you turn it on, Mirror reveals an LCD panel with stereo speakers and access to hundreds of workout classes.

Eames Lounge Chair and Ottoman
Eames Lounge Chair and Ottoman
skimresources.com
$5,096 $5,995

$899 OFF (15%)

Is anything left to be said about the Eames chair? This is one of the most iconic pieces of furniture to come out of the 20th century and is a must-have for any furniture aficionados (if you can afford it).

Sol 72 Colworth Plastic Adirondack Chair
Sol 72 Colworth Plastic Adirondack Chair
Sol 72
$219 $329

$110 OFF (33%)

A silhouette that screams summertime, the Adirondack chair fits in any outdoor living space and will be your go-to for every party, grill out and backyard hang. 

Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set
Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set
linen skimresources.com
$215 $269

$54 OFF (20%)

These airy linen sheets keep you cool and, at this price, are excellent value for a quality linen sheet set. Our home writer tested these as part of our best sheets guide and picked them as the best affordable linen sheet set out there.

Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise Canceling Headphones
Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise Canceling Headphones
Sony amazon.com
$278 $348

$70 OFF (20%)

Sony's latest and greatest, the WH-1000XM4 features Active Noise Cancelling, an unreal 30 hours of battery life, touch-sensor buttons, and wearing detection that pauses playback when they are removed. This is also the best price we've seen on this set of headphones.

Our Place Always Pan
Our Place Always Pan
skimresources.com
$115 $145

$30 OFF W/ CODE GOODTASTE30 (21%)

The internet's favorite pan features a modular design that includes a detachable wooden spatula, domed lid and a nesting steamer tray. This thing can cook anything you want, from sauces to omelets.

Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro
Apple
$197 $250

$53 OFF (21%)

AirPods Pro have been hovering around $200 for a while now, which is a great deal. Competition is now fierce in this headphone category, but the quick pairing and native integration with Apple devices still make the AirPods Pro tough to beat.

Original Wayfarer Classic by Ray-Ban $154 $108

805289602057_shad_qt

Aviator Classic by Ray-Ban $154 $108

805289653653_shad_qt

Clubmaster Classic by Ray-Ban $154 $108

805289439899_shad_qt

Round Metal by Ray-Ban $154 $108

8053672611649_shad_qt

Hexagonal Flat by Ray-Ban $154 $108

805289003472_shad_qt

Caravan by Ray-Ban $154 $108

