Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Save Big on Some of Our Favorite Seiko Watches Today

Get an already budget-friendly Seiko dive watch for even less right now.

By Will Porter
watches
Macy's

Cooler weather is here, meaning it's time to break out the warmer outerwear and layers. While you might be stashing away a lot of your summer gear and apparel, there are some pieces that make great year-round wardrobe additions, like a Seiko watch. And if you don't already have one or two, you're in luck because some of the Japanese brand's best watches are deeply discounted right now at Macy's (with a couple of other's on sale at Amazon). That means you can snag one of the brand's famed budget-friendly divers for even less than normal.

Macy's
Seiko Automatic 5 Sports Black Nylon Strap Watch 42.5mm
macys.com
$295.00
$225.68 (23% off)
SAVE NOW
Macy's
Seiko Automatic 5 Sports Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch 42.5mm
macys.com
$295.00
$225.68 (23% off)
SHOP NOW
Macy's
Seiko Solar Prospex Watch 47.8mm
macys.com
$550.00
$350.63 (36% off)
SAVE NOW
Amazon
Seiko Essentials Chrono SS BLK
amazon.com
$285.00
$138.98 (51% off)
SAVE NOW

The sales include a huge range of style options, many of which fall under the $500 price point — and some are closer to $200. That means, even on a budget, you can still pick up a great timepiece to add to your collection. Most of the Macy's deals end October 23 and Amazon is anyone's guess, so shop these timely savings while you can.

SAVE NOW

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

Carry-On Pro
Carry-On Pro
monos.com
SAVE NOW

$300 $212 (29% OFF)

If you're traveling by plane this holiday season, a compact and durable carry-on is a must. This one from Monos has an easy-access front panel and a heavy duty handle for navigating a busy airport with ease.

READ ABOUT THE BEST CARRY-ON LUGGAGE

Apple AirPods Pro 2
Apple AirPods Pro 2
Apple amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$249 $234 (6% OFF)

That's right, the newly released AirPods Pro are already discounted. With better noise cancellation, superior sound quality and handy new features like being able to adjust volume on the buds themselves, this deal is worth the splurge.

READ OUR REVIEW OF THE AIRPODS PRO 2

Bamboo Magnetic Knife Block
Bamboo Magnetic Knife Block
Zwilling bespokepost.com
SAVE NOW

$150 $48 (68% OFF)

Store your knives in this magnetic block and the blades will stay sharper longer, plus it's more hygienic. This bamboo block can hold up to nine knives easily.

READ ABOUT WHY MAGNETIC KNIFE BLOCKS ARE BETTER

Timberland 6-Inch Premium Waterproof Boot
Timberland 6-Inch Premium Waterproof Boot
Timberland zappos.com
SAVE NOW

$210 $168 (20% OFF)

Timberland's classic boots are as famous for their style as they are for their durability, since being designed over 40 years ago. The boots are waterproof and sure to last a long time.

READ ABOUT THE BEST BOOTS FOR MEN

Shark Stratos Cordless with Clean Sense IQ
Shark Stratos Cordless with Clean Sense IQ
sharkclean.com
SAVE NOW

$500 $400 (20% OFF W/ CODE SAVE20)

This is the best vacuum you can buy for reaching under and around furniture, thanks to its unique hinge. It's also outfitted with a light for illuminating dark corners and an odor neutralizer leaving a fresh smell wherever you go.

READ ABOUT THE BEST VACUUMS

Outerknown Century Car Coat
Outerknown Century Car Coat
outerknown.com
SAVE NOW

$328 $67 (80% OFF)

Make the most of the last day of Outerknown's massive warehouse sale with 80% off this handsome coat made with 100% organic cotton.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WINTER OVERCOATS

Xvape Xmax Starry 3.0
Xvape Xmax Starry 3.0
xvapeusa.com
SAVE NOW

$99 $85 (15% OFF W/ CODE OIL)

A conduction vape compatible with dry herb and concentrate, the Xmax Starry is discreet, portable and even has rechargeable batteries.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WEED VAPES

Luka Duffel
Luka Duffel
calpaktravel.com
SAVE NOW

$120 $96 (20% OFF)

Calpak's signature Luka Duffel boasts a whopping 9 pockets, including a specific one for shoes. It also has a panel that can slide over the handle of a rolling suitcase. It's the ultimate weekender bag, gym bag and more.

READ ABOUT THE BEST LUGGAGE BRANDS

Seawool Fisherman Sweater
Seawool Fisherman Sweater
Wellen huckberry.com
SAVE NOW

$148 $103 (30% OFF)

Despite its classic wool sweater look, this sweater is made from Seawool fabric, a yarn made from oyster shells and recycled plastic bottles for a stylish and sustainable look.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WOOL SWEATERS

Traeger Pro Series 22 Wood Pellet Grill Bronze
Traeger Pro Series 22 Wood Pellet Grill Bronze
homedepot.com
SAVE NOW

$650 $500 (23% OFF)

We firmly believe that grilling season can last all year long, especially if you have a quality grill like a Traeger. And at 572 square inches, this grill is spacious enough for family- or party-size grilling.

READ ABOUT THE BEST PELLET SMOKERS AND GRILLS

The Ojai Jacket
The Ojai Jacket
taylorstitch.com
SAVE NOW

$198 $158 (20% OFF)

Made with garment-dyed and -washed hemp, this jacket from Taylor Stitch has a unique softness, making it the best overall chore coat you can buy.

READ ABOUT THE BEST CHORE COATS FOR MEN

The Bruvi Bundle
The Bruvi Bundle
bruvi.com
SAVE NOW

$398 $298 (25% OFF)

This single-serve coffee machine is more delicious and more sustainable than other pod alternatives. And despite being launched recently, you can get this bundle, including 20 pods, for $100 off right now.

READ MORE ABOUT THE BRUVI COFFEE SYSTEM

Fully Alani Desk Chair
Fully Alani Desk Chair
Fully fully.com
SAVE NOW

$379 $303 (20% OFF)

One of our favorite desk chairs, especially for heavy-duty usage, this chair can hold up to 330 pounds and still boasts all of the ergonomic hallmarks of a great office seating solution.

READ ABOUT THE BEST OFFICE CHAIRS

Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 Fire Pit
Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 Fire Pit
Solo Stove solostove.com
SAVE NOW

$400 $225 (40% OFF)

One of the best ways to stay cozy and warm in your backyard even in the colder months of the year (that's now!), Solo Stove's Bonfire 2.0 is perfectly sized, practically smokeless, efficient and just plain cool.

READ ABOUT SOLO STOVE'S FIRE PITS 2.0

Calvin Klein 3-Pack Trunks
Calvin Klein 3-Pack Trunks
Calvin Klein nordstrom.com
SAVE NOW

$46 $36 (21% OFF)

Possibly the most iconic name in men's undergarments, Calvin Klein is practically timeless. Pair that clout with the comfort of these soft, breathable cotton undies and you've got a winning combination.

READ ABOUT THE BEST UNDERWEAR

2021 Apple TV 4K 32GB (2nd Generation)
2021 Apple TV 4K 32GB (2nd Generation)
Apple amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$180 $100 (44% OFF)

Despite the fact that this version came out in 2021, it's still one of the best high-definition streaming devices you can buy. And it is compatible with a bevy of apps — not just Apple's — including HBO Max, Netflix, Disney+ and even Amazon Prime.

READ ABOUT WHY YOU SHOULD BUY AN APPLE TV

Buffy Breeze Comforter
Buffy Breeze Comforter
Buffy buffy.co
SAVE NOW

$249 $199 (20% OFF)

Our favorite upgrade choice if you're in the market for a cooling comforter, this one has actually won awards for how light and airy it is. It doesn't retain heat but it will keep you comfortable, just as it was meant to.

READ ABOUT THE BEST COOLING COMFORTERS

Liteboxer Floor Stand Starter Kit
Liteboxer Floor Stand Starter Kit
Liteboxer liteboxer.com
SAVE NOW

$1,295 $795 (38% OFF)

This interactive, high-tech home gym uses lights and patterns to give you an engaging full-body boxing workout in the comfort of your own home. This version also stands alone and comes with gloves and wraps.

READ MORE ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYM MACHINES

Samsung Bespoke Jet Cordless Stick Vacuum
Samsung Bespoke Jet Cordless Stick Vacuum
Samsung samsung.com
SAVE NOW

$900 $750 (17% OFF)

Our pick for the best splurge stick vacuum, Samsung's Bespoke Jet might be the most beautiful floor cleaning device on the market — and it has the tech and capability to back up its good looks, too. Sure, it's an investment, but not one you'll regret.

READ ABOUT THE BEST STICK VACUUMS

Hypervolt+ Bluetooth Percussion Therapy Gun
Hypervolt+ Bluetooth Percussion Therapy Gun
Hyperice bespokepost.com
SAVE NOW

$399 $300 (25% OFF)

One of the best percussive massagers on the market, this one has three different speeds, five attachments and comes with Bluetooth compatibility — so you can seamlessly link it to the accompanying app.

READ ABOUT THE BEST PERCUSSIVE MASSAGERS

