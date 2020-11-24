Want a Le Creuset Dutch Oven? This Brand Is a Great, Cheaper Alternative

Le Creuset has long been the gold standard for Dutch ovens. But when Milo released its version of the Le Creuset stalwart in 2018, we saw just how much you’re paying for a brand name.

Milo’s Dutch ovens are about a quarter of the price of comparable Le Creuset cookware but offer similar stovetop performance. Perfect for braises and hard sears, Milo’s enameled Dutch ovens are a heavier than Le Creusets (similar to Staub in this regard), making for superior heat retention and heartier sears.

Verishop is selling Milo’s Dutch ovens in the classic sizes for 15 percent off with code HOLIDAY — the small size comes just under the $100 minimum spend for this deal. The deal runs through 12/1 and Verishop offers free two-day shipping and free returns.

