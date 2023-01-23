Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Top Stories
Today's Best Deals: $78 Off a Polo Ralph Lauren Trucker, Le Creuset Savings & More

collage of pot madewell jacket and cooler
Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.

Ralph Lauren
Polo Ralph Lauren Distressed Denim Trucker Jacket
Now 29% off
$190 AT RALPH LAUREN

The corduroy collar adds a nice contrast to the distressed denim, making this the perfect rugged trucker jacket.

THESE ARE THE BEST DENIM JACKETS

Le Creuset Signature Enameled Cast Iron Deep Oven
Now 47% off
$200 AT WILLIAMS SONOMA

Le Creuset makes one of the best Dutch ovens around but with a hefty price tag. That's why this almost half off deal is such a steal.

READ ABOUT THE BEST DUTCH OVENS

Outdoor Fellow 3-Month Scented Candle Subscription
Now 20% off
$72 AT OUTDOORFELLOW.COM

If your special someone is a candle lover, then a monthly subscription from Outdoor Fellow is the way to go — and you can get 20% off with code VDAY20.

THESE ARE THE BEST CANDLES FOR MEN

Baggu Puffy Cooler Bag
Now 29% off
$41 AT BAGGU

Whether you're in need of a lunch box or a packable cooler to take outdoors, Baggu's cooler bag has an exterior of ripstop nylon that makes it just as durable as it is stylish.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SOFT-SIDED COOLERS

Madewell Garment-Dyed Canvas Chore Jacket
Now 75% off
$37 AT MADEWELL

Made with 100% cotton, this canvas chore coat is a versatile wardrobe staple. Plus, it's marked down by 75%.

THESE ARE THE BEST CHORE COATS TO BUY

