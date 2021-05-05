Get This Heavy-Duty Outdoor Watch for $99 Off

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Dealspage to see all our top deals from today.
G-Shocks are rugged, sure, but Casio’s Pro Trek collection is specifically meant for the outdoors. This particular solar-charging Pro Trek PRW-3510Y-8CR features the brand’s digital tech, including altimeter, barometer and compass sensors — truly useful for outdoor pursuits. Meant to withstand the rigors of such activities, its chunky case is 55mm but wears light on the wrist. Right now, it’s available for 31% off for a final price of just $221, and makes a great gift for the active dad.
Sporting fleece up top and military-inspired insulation below, this jacket is as utilitarian as it is fashion-forward. You'll be the best-looking person on the mountain next time you break this thing out for a hike.
Whether you want to move some of your most frequently used herbs indoors or don't have space outside for a garden, the AeroGarden Harvest is a perfect solution, with clearance for up to a foot of growth and room for 6 plants that grow five times faster than soil.
Is anything left to be said about the Eames chair? This is one of the most iconic pieces of furniture to come out of the 20th century and is a must-have for any furniture aficionados (if you can afford it).
These airy linen sheets keep you cool and, at this price, are excellent value for a quality linen sheet set. Our home writer tested these as part of our best sheets guide and picked them as the best affordable linen sheet set out there.
Sony's latest and greatest, the WH-1000XM4 features Active Noise Cancelling, an unreal 30 hours of battery life, touch-sensor buttons, and wearing detection that pauses playback when they are removed. This is also the best price we've seen on this set of headphones.
