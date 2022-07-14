Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures all the best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.
EDITOR'S PICKS
The most rare or exceptional deals picked by Gear Patrol's product experts.
$50 $30 (40% OFF)
This top-rated flashlight is portable, durable, bright and now affordable enough to stash in all the places you might need it.
$200 $180 (10% OFF)
Clocking in at 30 percent lighter than its counterparts, this cooler still has the same performance that will keep ice frozen (and beers cold) for literal days at a time).
$44 $29 (36% OFF)
This Victorinox Swiss Army Knife features 14 essential functions and a timeless, classic look.
$280 $196 (30% OFF)
These marvelous hiking boots boast a one-piece Kevlar upper, integrated speed cable laces, an ultra-grippy outsole, and 100% water-resistant uppers for all sorts of adventure.
$249 $170 (32% OFF)
These sold for $10 less during Black Friday of last year, but this is still an amazing price for our recommended active noise canceling earbuds.
$50 $39 (22% OFF)
Designed by the late, legendary Kit Carson, the M16 (and all its variations) is one of the most legendary tactical folding knives ever made.
$50 $41 (18% OFF)
Now is the time to bolster your emergency supply or car camping cache. This small, highly rated lantern is capable of providing up to 30 days worth of light on a single set of batteries.
$176 $130 (26% OFF)
Our pick for the best all-around soft cooler, this one will keep everything inside ice-cold for literal days at a time.
$240 $128 (47% OFF)
Equipped with one of the toughest locking systems in the world, this is perhaps the cheapest we've ever seen this Cold Steel folder.
$1,500 $700 (53%)
TCL's newer 6-Series is an excellent all-around 4K TV that has great brightness, contrast and support for Dolby Atmos. If you want a larger TV (65 inches) but don't want to break the bank, look no further.
$50 $30 (40% OFF)
This 15-in-1 multi-tool is damn near indispensable to the hunter, tradesperson and/or EDC superfan.
$68 $55 (19% OFF)
Our favorite gym shorts for yoga sessions, the Vuori Kore are super soft and easy to move in, plus they allow your lower half to breathe during hard sessions thanks to a comfy boxer brief liner.
$60 $44 (27% OFF)
One of Kershaw's best blades (nearly 4,000 overwhelmingly positive reviews) is perfect for hiking, camping, fishing and more.
$30 $22 (27% OFF)
One of our all-time favorite travel mugs is an exceptional vacuum-insulated bottle capable of keeping coffee piping hot or water ice cold for hours. We also appreciate its easy to clean lid, minimalist design and portable form factor.
$289 $275 (5% OFF)
While the sale isn't huge, this Away-beating bag is so good that any discount makes it a great deal.
$55 $39 (30% OFF)
Crocs are super ugly, but that's part of the point. They're also incredibly comfortable and these ones were designed to offer the same kind of grip you might expect from a pair of hikers, making them great for outdoor adventure.
$145 $116 (20% OFF)
"The internet's favorite pan" rarely goes on sale for this much off. But try it once and you'll wonder how you ever cooked without it.
$750 $650 (13% OFF)
One of our favorite espresso machines, this one is beloved by just about everyone that's tried it. In fact, it has almost 19,000 reviews and 4.5 stars.
$135 $81 (40% OFF)
Designed to slip into your backpack's water bottle slot, this kit has everything you need to treat minor wounds anywhere, any time.
$110 $59 (46% OFF)
Do you own an Apple Watch, AirPods and an iPhone and you want to charge them all wirelessly, all at the same time? Get this.
$150 $120 (20% OFF)
A member of Adidas's beloved Terrex all-terrain lineup, these shoes are lightweight, grippy and — most importantly — waterproof.
$188 $84 (55% OFF)
With retro styling, a recycled polyester construction, plenty of stash pockets and two handsome colorway options, this is one of the best fleece jackets around, bar none.
$200 $180 (10% OFF)
This premium electric saver is loved by many, which is why it's now an Amazon Choice selection and sits at 4.5 stars with over 9,029 reviews.
$1,299 $813 (37% OFF)
This more affordable take on the ceramic Big Green Egg, the Kamado Joe features exceptional heat retention and airflow technology plus two different levels to cook on to maximize space.
$40 $33 (19% OFF)
This compact 3-inch blade is easy to hold and operate. And considering how knife prices have crept up in recent years, saving $15 feels like more of a steal than ever.
$118 $59 (50% OFF)
As adept around the campfire as they are in the safety and comfort of your own home, these wool-and-rubber slippers will have your feet cozy from the moment you slip them on until you take them off again.
$399 $329 (18% OFF)
The industry standard for smartwatches, the Apple Watch 7 is our Editor's Pick for best smartwatch and has a gargantuan array of features that covers everything from calendar management to taking an ECG on the go. This is the lowest price we've seen for this amazing wearable.
$148 $89 (40% OFF)
Our absolute favorite overshirt, the Outerknown Blanket Shirt is a buttery soft year-round companion that is perfect for cool summer nights on the beach or around the campfire.
$129 $119 (8% OFF)
This combo MagSafe and Apple Watch charger has taken some heat by reviewers for its high price and tendency to get dirty. But it's still ourbest all-around pick for charging your Apple EDC, especially while traveling and saving $25 makes it a stronger value proposition.
$118 $83 (30% OFF)
With a clean design that's bookended between just the right amount of stretch and a sweat-wicking material that'll have you comfortable in any weather, these adventure-ready pants are a must-have for explorers and jet-setters alike.
$187 $150 (20% OFF)
This is our upgrade pick for best beard trimmer and it's available at the lowest price we've ever seen. It's precise, feels premium and offers an incredible 8 hours — 32 15-minute sessions — of cutting time.
$349 $245 (30% OFF)
Our best designed coffee brewer pick produces tasty drip coffee and looks better than most machines stuck on your counter. It's time-tested design means it'll also work for years.
$319 $200 (37% OFF)
This package deal is a great entry-point for getting into sous vide cooking. It includes the precision cooker with a water bath container.
$67 $54 (21% OFF)
Keep this little superstar on your keyring and you've got 10 handy functions whenever you need them.
$65 $52 (20% OFF)
Quickly blend by hand with this powerful immersion blender from Braun, which will have you whipping up smoothies, prepping for baking or chopping up vegetables in no time.
$699 $580 (17% OFF)
This new product from Samsung fills a smart niche. It's a large 32-inch 4k monitor with an integrated webcam in a stylish, Apple-like design. It's also a smart TV with HDMI connections for consoles and other devices.
$2,799 $1,799 (36% OFF)
This may not look like most home fitness gyms, but this full-body resistance machine offers owners strength and high-intensity cardio training options in a somewhat compact package.
$499 $399 (20% OFF)
Engineered for homes with pets and hard-t0-reach places, the Dyson V8 Absolute captures dust, animal hair and allergens, and deep cleans carpets. This is a nice deal from Dyson directly.
$230 $146 (36% OFF)
One of our favorite air purifiers currently on the market (and one of our favorite brands making them right now), this four-stage filter can clean up pollen, pollutants, dust and 99.97% of all airborne contaminants from your home.
$100 $57 (44% OFF)
Our pick for the best indoor bike rack, the Delta Michelangelo can hold two bikes in the same footprint it normally takes to store one. Plus, if you clip the additional coupon, you can get another 5 percent off.
$326 $249 (24% OFF)
This top-rated cooler provides all of the benefits of higher-end brands like Yeti at a lower price point. This deal makes the cost gap between the two even wider, making it a no-brainer if you want a rugged versatile cooler.
$230 $180 (22% OFF)
Our top smart lock choice for renters and Apple HomeKit users is back at it's Prime Day low price in both black and silver color options.
$200 $160 (20% OFF)
The new Beats Fit Pro are one of the best wireless earbuds for runners and athletes. Like the Apple's AirPod Pros, these can fast pair to any iPhone and they have the same active-noise-cancellation and transparency modes, and support spatial audio with dynamic head tracking.
$139 $105 (25% OFF)
One of our favorite dog beds, this pooch sleeper is pretty much just a pup-sized memory foam Casper mattress, meaning it's ridiculously comfortable and perfect for pet owners that want to pamper their furry friends.
$1,398 $1,198 (14% OFF)
The Frame TV is a 4K TV that looks like a framed picture on your wall, so when you're not watching a show or movie, the TV can display artwork and blend into your home's decor.
$179 $139 (22% OFF)
Sonos is one of our favorite home audio brands, but the brand really broke the mold when it took its hi-fi expertise and pared it into a small, weatherproof travel speaker — AKA the Roam. And you can get a factory-refurbished one for far less than the MSRP, but it will still work just as great.
$250 $200 (20% OFF)
This is our pick for the best vape kit you can buy — it is the complete package. With the PAX 3 you get precise temperature adjustments and use concentrates or loose-leaf, it is up to you.
$900 $750 (17% OFF)
This is actually our favorite all-around pellet grill, and that was before it was discounted by $150. Now, you can save even more on this convenient, handsome, smart (it has WiFi!) do-everything grill smoker.
$149 $85 (43% OFF)
Now is a great excuse to pick up the wildly popular kitchen gadget that's helped bring Sous Vide to the home cooking masses. At 37% off the normal price, this is also one of the most sizable product discounts we see on Prime Day.
$599 $458 (24% OFF)
One of our recommend smart watches is a serious tool for serious endurance athletes, including a the ability to provide deeper insights from workouts like your VO2 max and lactate threshold. It also boasts enough built-in storage to hold 1,000 songs, and it supports full-color maps.
$1,770 $1,558 (12% OFF)
Saatva makes our pick for the best mattress you can buy online right now. It is a hybrid innerspring mattress with eco-friendly foam that utilizes a Euro pillow top, which, unlike a standard pillow top, is stitched underneath the top cover of the mattress for a more seamless look that won’t shift around.
$998 $698 (30% OFF)
Need a smaller TV for a smaller room in your house? This set is hard to beat. Samsung's QN90A series is consistently ranked by experts as the top non-OLED 4k TV on the market thanks to it's exceptionally bright picture, great black levels and the latest HDMI spec for modern console gaming.